Nominate your top products now for the T3 Awards 2026
What are the best products you've seen this year? The T3 Awards 2026 are open for nominations
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
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The T3 Awards are the cornerstone of the tech calendar, bestowing glory on to only the very best products of the last 12 months. This year is extra special, though, as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, so the awards are going to be a little special, too.
Each year, we ask you, the readers, to vote for your top products of the last 12 months. You can suggest products for shortlisting across every category of the awards, which will be considered alongside our own selection.
- Nominations are now open for the T3 Awards 2026. Click here to place your vote
The T3 awards have been running since 2006, and each year, we include the very best products the team has tested in the last year. Every product that receives five stars automatically gets considered for an award, and in some cases, those that score four stars, too. But there are always more products we haven't reviewed yet or that are a few years old that we might not have considered, so the public nomination gives you the chance to highlight these items.Article continues below
For 2026, we have over 80 categories of T3 Awards, covering everything from laptops and TVs, to air fryers and running shoes, as well as overall awards for best retailer, brand and product. So if something is shiny and cool, the chances are there's an award for it.
Once again this year, we are also giving you the chance to vote for a Readers' Choice award that will be announced alongside our headline awards at the ceremony. This will be available to vote on once the nominations have closed.
The full list of awards will be announced online during the week of 6 July 2026 and will be in T3 Magazine issue 388, on sale 9 July 2026.
T3 Design Awards
Our Design Awards showcase cutting-edge design for products across our Tech, Home and Active sections. These awards cover the full range of products with individual recognition given to technology, home and active sections, as well as one overall winner.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
To qualify for the Design Awards the products must be beautiful and innovative in their design and available to buy in the last 12 months. Our panel of judges will include experts from T3 as well as top editors from across Future's portfolio, guaranteeing that the winners are the ultimate in style and sophistication.
How to make your nominations
Whether you're a reader, marketer or manufacturer, we want to hear from you. We already have an idea of what products have impressed us this year, but don't be afraid to nominate something new, or something that could be worth another look.
You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy – simply fill in the online form saying what you're nominating and why. Nominations close at 23:59 on Thursday 30th April, 2026.
Award categories
Headline awards
- Design Award, Active
- Design Award, Home
- Design Award, Tech
- Design Award, Auto
- Brand Of The Year
- Product Of The Year
- Retailer Of The Year (US)
- Retailer Of The Year (UK)
- Sustainability Award
- Tech Innovation Award
- Reader's Choice award
- Person of the year
- Biggest product in T3's lifetime
Active and auto
- Best Fitness Innovation
- Best Outdoor Innovation
- Best Home Workout Equipment
- Best Cardio Equipment
- Best Running or Multisport Watch
- Best Running Shoes
- Best Trail Running Shoes
- Best Workout Shoes
- Best Electric Bike or Scooter
- Best Fitness Headphones
- Best Portable Power Station
- Best Action Camera
- Best Drone
- Best Hiking Boots
- Best Tent
- Best Walking Shoes
- Best Waterproof Jacket
- Best Smartwatch
- Best Smart Ring
- Best Outdoor Watch
- Best electric car
- Best Car
- Best Dashcam
Home
- Best Barbecue
- Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance
- Best Robot Lawnmower
- Best Home Air Device
- Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Sleep Accessory
- Best Mattress
- Best Sleep Tech
- Best Air Fryer / Multicooker
- Best Blender/Mixer
- Best Coffee Machine
- Best Smart Speaker / Hub
- Best Smart Energy Product
- Best Smart Lighting
- Best Smart Video Doorbell
- Best Smart Security Device
- Best Electric Toothbrush
- Best Hair Removal Tool
- Best Hair Styling Tool
- Best Watch
- Best Fragrance
- Best LED face mask
- Best Travel Goods / luggage
- Best Office Chair
Tech
- Best Portable Speaker
- Best Soundbar
- Best Wireless Speaker
- Best Powered Bookshelf Speaker
- Best Gaming Chair
- Best Travel Headphones
- Best Earbuds
- Best Wired Headphones
- Best Headphones
- Best Phone
- Best Mid-range Phone
- Best Monitor
- Best Laptop
- Best Video Streaming Service, in association with Shortlist
- Best TV
- Best OLED TV
- Best Mid-range TV
- Best Gaming TV
- Best Streaming Device (UK)
- Best Gaming Laptop
- Best Gaming Headset
- Best Folding Phone
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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