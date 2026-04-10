Nominate your top products now for the T3 Awards 2026

The T3 Awards are the cornerstone of the tech calendar, bestowing glory on to only the very best products of the last 12 months. This year is extra special, though, as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, so the awards are going to be a little special, too.

Each year, we ask you, the readers, to vote for your top products of the last 12 months. You can suggest products for shortlisting across every category of the awards, which will be considered alongside our own selection.

Nominations are now open for the T3 Awards 2026. Click here to place your vote

The T3 awards have been running since 2006, and each year, we include the very best products the team has tested in the last year. Every product that receives five stars automatically gets considered for an award, and in some cases, those that score four stars, too. But there are always more products we haven't reviewed yet or that are a few years old that we might not have considered, so the public nomination gives you the chance to highlight these items.

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For 2026, we have over 80 categories of T3 Awards, covering everything from laptops and TVs, to air fryers and running shoes, as well as overall awards for best retailer, brand and product. So if something is shiny and cool, the chances are there's an award for it.

Once again this year, we are also giving you the chance to vote for a Readers' Choice award that will be announced alongside our headline awards at the ceremony. This will be available to vote on once the nominations have closed.

The full list of awards will be announced online during the week of 6 July 2026 and will be in T3 Magazine issue 388, on sale 9 July 2026.

T3 Design Awards

Our Design Awards showcase cutting-edge design for products across our Tech, Home and Active sections. These awards cover the full range of products with individual recognition given to technology, home and active sections, as well as one overall winner.

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To qualify for the Design Awards the products must be beautiful and innovative in their design and available to buy in the last 12 months. Our panel of judges will include experts from T3 as well as top editors from across Future's portfolio, guaranteeing that the winners are the ultimate in style and sophistication.

How to make your nominations

Whether you're a reader, marketer or manufacturer, we want to hear from you. We already have an idea of what products have impressed us this year, but don't be afraid to nominate something new, or something that could be worth another look.

You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy – simply fill in the online form saying what you're nominating and why. Nominations close at 23:59 on Thursday 30th April, 2026.

Award categories

Headline awards

Design Award, Active

Design Award, Home

Design Award, Tech

Design Award, Auto

Brand Of The Year

Product Of The Year

Retailer Of The Year (US)

Retailer Of The Year (UK)

Sustainability Award

Tech Innovation Award

Reader's Choice award

Person of the year

Biggest product in T3's lifetime

Active and auto

Best Fitness Innovation

Best Outdoor Innovation

Best Home Workout Equipment

Best Cardio Equipment

Best Running or Multisport Watch

Best Running Shoes

Best Trail Running Shoes

Best Workout Shoes

Best Electric Bike or Scooter

Best Fitness Headphones

Best Portable Power Station

Best Action Camera

Best Drone

Best Hiking Boots

Best Tent

Best Walking Shoes

Best Waterproof Jacket

Best Smartwatch

Best Smart Ring

Best Outdoor Watch

Best electric car

Best Car

Best Dashcam

Home

Best Barbecue

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance

Best Robot Lawnmower

Best Home Air Device

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Best Sleep Accessory

Best Mattress

Best Sleep Tech

Best Air Fryer / Multicooker

Best Blender/Mixer

Best Coffee Machine

Best Smart Speaker / Hub

Best Smart Energy Product

Best Smart Lighting

Best Smart Video Doorbell

Best Smart Security Device

Best Electric Toothbrush

Best Hair Removal Tool

Best Hair Styling Tool

Best Watch

Best Fragrance

Best LED face mask

Best Travel Goods / luggage

Best Office Chair

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