Panerai launches five new Luminor models at Watches and Wonders – one with an unbelievable spec sheet

Quick Summary Panerai has arrived at Watches and Wonders 2026 with suite of additions to its Luminor collection. The iconic dive watch is back in a range of models – including one with a killer power reserve.

Watches and Wonders 2026 is finally upon us, with a slew of incredible watches coming from all manner of brands. In the land of Panerai, that includes a handful of incredible new additions to its Luminor collection.

There's a lot to unpack here, so let's go through it model-by-model.

Panerai Luminor 8 Giorni

(Image credit: Panerai)

Up first is a model with an impressive power reserve. We've already seen other models with the 8 Giorni – eight days – name from the Panerai workshop, but that doesn't make it any less exceptional.

Article continues below

Here, the model features a hand-wound P.5000 calibre, which includes two barrels to offer the full eight days of power reserve. That sits inside of a 44mm case crafted from Brunito steel.

That's a kind of steel which draws on the brand's naval heritage, where older steel would morph from grey to black under varying degrees of handling. That's mimicked with Brunito steel, for a really nice effect.

Elsewhere you'll find an anthracite dial constructed with the brand's signature sandwich design, with beige colouring to the indices. There's also a light brown calf leather strap attached, with an additional black rubber option in the box – we'd opt for that one if you make use of the 300m water resistance!

Priced at £9,500 (approx. €10,900 / US$12,750 / AU$18,100) this one feels like a solid addition to the catalogue.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Panerai Luminor 31 Giorni

(Image credit: Panerai)

The star of this year's offering, the Luminor 31 Giorni takes the impressive power reserve of the previous model and makes it absolutely unbelievable. That's right – an entire month of power from a full wind.

That comes courtesy of the hand-wound P.2031/S calibre, which operates at 3Hz. It sits within a 44mm case crafted from Panerai's Goldtech, which also offers a polished bezel of the same material.

The dial is skeletonised, allowing for a good look at all of the internal mechanisms. There's a power reserve indicator running between the three- and six o'clock positions, a date window at three o'clock and a small seconds register at nine o'clock.

The model comes on a black alligator leather strap, and is packaged inside of a deluxe cherry wood box, complete with an additional black rubber strap.

Limited to just 200 pieces and priced at £69,100 (approx. €79,350 / US$92,600 / AU$131,700), this one is going to be a rare beast indeed.

Panerai Luminor

(Image credit: Panerai)

There's also a new addition to the standard Luminor collection. That features a tobacco dial inside of a 44mm polished steel case, complete with the usual sandwich construction and beige Super-LumiNova beneath.

That's powered by a hand-wound P.6000 calibre, which offers three days of power reserve. That includes a small seconds register at the nine o'clock position, leaving the remainder of the dial nice and uncluttered.

You'll find 300m of water resistance on this dive watch, and there's an additional brown rubber strap in the box. Priced at £7,700 (approx. €8,850 / US$10,350 / AU$14,675) I can see this one garnering some fans.

Panerai Luminor Destro

(Image credit: Panerai)

Launching alongside that model is a news Luminor Destro which – as the name suggests – switches the crown to the lift-hand side of the case. That's traditionally offered for left-handers who wear a watch on their right wrist, though these days it's fashionable for all wearers.

This one sports arguably the best dial of the bunch, with a grainy blue hue which is really fetching. That's sandwiched with the beige Super-LumiNova, and the combination of the yellow and blue tones is really smart.

That sits within a 44mm polished steel case, and on top of the same manually-wound P.6000 calibre as the model above. It comes with an additional blue rubber strap in the box, and is also priced at £7,700 (approx. €8,850 / US$10,350 / AU$14,675).

Panerai Luminor Forged Titanium

(Image credit: Panerai)

Last, but not least, is a pair of watches crafted in 47mm cases. First up is a standard version, complete with a hand-wound P.3000 calibre, offering three days of power from a 3Hz movement.

That sports and ivory gradient dial with a dark brown calf leather strap, and is priced at £10,400 (approx. €11,950 / US$13,950 / AU$19,800).

The real star, though, is a similarly large model cased in Forged Titanium. It's the first time the brand has used that material, which is formed by bonding two different grades of titanium under heat and pressure.

That's matched with an anthracite sun-brushed dial, which is crafted with a sandwich construction complete with beige Super-LumiNova beneath. The piece features a pale beige calf suede strap, with an additional black rubber option found in the deluxe cherry blue wooden box.

Priced at £19,800 (approx. €22,750 / US$26,550 / AU$37,750) and limited to just 100 pieces, this one should be a hit with collectors.