The Gadget Show Podcast – WWDC and the rise of AI

The Gadget Show Podcast is back with a new episode and this week T3's news editor Rik Henderson joins Jason and Suzi once more – to talk about WWDC and Apple's new AI plans.

They discuss Siri AI, Apple Intelligence and the other new features coming this autumn with iOS 27. And also look at the wider implications of agentic AI on our daily lives.

Could Apple be setting the stall for its much-rumoured smart glasses, too – it certainly looks to be the case.

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So settle down and enjoy the latest episode of The Gadget Show Podcast below.

Did Apple Just Tease Smart Glasses? | The Gadget Show Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Your favourite lifestyle tech platform, T3 has partnered with the legendary TV and YouTube sensation that is The Gadget Show. Over the coming weeks, we'll be bringing you all the latest news on tech and gaming from Jason Bradbury, Suzi Perry and members of the T3 team.

What is The Gadget Show?

The Gadget Show launched back in 2004 on Channel 5 in the UK and has delivered previews and reviews of the latest gadgets ever since.

With a range of presenters and formats over the years, the new podcast sees the return of the original duo Jason Bradbury and Suzi Perry in a weekly episode, hosted on its YouTube channel.

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It's well-worth subscribing and liking – and of course, returning back here to see other T3 members talk tech with The Gadget Show team.