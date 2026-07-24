The Gadget Show Podcast – Samsung's all-new folding phone revealed

This week on The Gadget Show Podcast, it's all about Samsung – which revealed its latest folding phones at its Unpacked showcase.

T3's Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, was at the event and took time out of the schedule to talk with Jason about the new products – and why this year could be the biggest for foldables yet.

The headline-grabber is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, given its new aspect ratio, but Samsung also revealed the 'business-like' Z Fold 8 Ultra (an update over the Z Fold 7) and 'trendy' Z Flip 8 (which updates the Z Flip 7).

Watch the full episode of The Gadget Show Podcast below or watch on YouTube.