The Gadget Show Podcast – Samsung's all-new folding phone revealed

T3 and The Gadget Show bring you a weekly dose of tech chat

T3.com&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Mike Lowe on The Gadget Show Podcast July 2026
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This week on The Gadget Show Podcast, it's all about Samsung – which revealed its latest folding phones at its Unpacked showcase.

T3's Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, was at the event and took time out of the schedule to talk with Jason about the new products – and why this year could be the biggest for foldables yet.

The headline-grabber is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, given its new aspect ratio, but Samsung also revealed the 'business-like' Z Fold 8 Ultra (an update over the Z Fold 7) and 'trendy' Z Flip 8 (which updates the Z Flip 7).

Watch the full episode of The Gadget Show Podcast below or watch on YouTube.

Z Fold 8: The New Shape of Your Phone? | Samsung's New Foldables - YouTube Z Fold 8: The New Shape of Your Phone? | Samsung's New Foldables - YouTube
Watch On