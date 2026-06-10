New Gerald Charles Maestro watch features the most difficult gemstone in watchmaking – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY Gerald Charles has announced the new Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition. Limited to just 80 pieces, the watch features a rare jade dial and is only available in Asia.

Gerald Charles just made my favourite Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin watch yet – but sadly, I won’t be able to get my hands on it. Exclusively available to the Asian market and limited to just 80 pieces, the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition features a rare jade dial which is one of the most difficult natural stones to use in watchmaking.

The Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition is Gerald Charles’ way of celebrating its ‘growing bond with Asia’ and the continent’s passion for independent watchmaking. Not only is the new watch only available to the Asian market, but it’s also made from one of its most culturally significant materials.

Jade is a rare material, and one of the most difficult gemstones to work with due to its unpredictable nature and fragility. Gerald Charles is no stranger to stone dials, but due to the rounded square octagonal shape of the Maestro’s case, it made carving and setting the jade dial a bit of a challenge.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

Each dial of the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition features a rough jade gemstone that’s been cut, shaped, milled and finished into an ultra-thin disc. With a thickness of just 0.4mm, each jade stone on the dial is unique, and features different veins and tones. The colour ranges from deep turquoises to lighter blues – it’s just the luck of the draw to see what you get!

Aside from the stone material, the dial of the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition is minimalist with just central hour, minute and seconds hands in silver, and free of hour markers and numerals. It sits in a 41mm stainless steel case with a screw-down crown and Clous de Paris finish, and a total thickness of 9mm.

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

Powered by the Swiss Manufacture Calibre GCA2000 movement, the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition has a 50 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 100 metres. The movement can be seen via the caseback which shows off its golden central oscillating weight, and honeycomb motif.

To offset the jade dial even more, the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition is finished with a white rubber strap. I love gemstone dials, and the jade featured in the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Asia Edition is so beautiful and unique. Sadly for me – and probably for you too – the watch is exclusively available in Asia and limited to 80 pieces. Pricing is available on request .