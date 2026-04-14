A Lange and Söhne arrives at Watches and Wonders 2026 with a very limited, luxurious collection

Quick Summary A Lange and Söhne has brought two new models to Watches and Wonders 2026. That includes a limited edition Lange 1 and a lovely Saxonia model.

In the wonderful world of watches, A Lange and Söhne is widely regarded as one of the most premium brands around. Exceptional movement finishing is coupled with a range of timeless designs, making them a true force to be reckoned with.

For Watches and Wonders 2026, the brand has brought two new models to market. That includes a new variant of its flagship Lange 1 range, and a new addition to the Saxonia range.

A Lange and Söhne Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar "Lumen"

(Image credit: A Lange and Sohne)

Up first is a new, complication-laden version of the iconic Lange 1 model. That features a pair of grand complications – a perpetual calendar and a tourbillon – and a really snazzy dial.

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That's part of the Lumen series, which features a translucent dial, allowing for parts which sit beneath the dial to still be charged by light for glow in the dark capabilities. It's important for things like the oversized date window – without it, the new day would be without lume when it ticked into view.

This model showcases its perpetual calendar around the outer edge of the dial, with months of the year denoted around the dial. There's also a retrograde day indicator at the nine o'clock position, with a leap year indicator at six o'clock. There's also a moonphase indicator offset at the base of the dial, complete with a seconds hand atop it.

What's perhaps most striking about this design is that there's a tourbillon on offer – but you can't see it. While most brands would pop a tourbillon front and centre to really shout about it and show it off, this is hidden away in the movement, only visible through the rear exhibition case back.

Limited to just 50 pieces, this model is likely to be a really popular addition to the collection.

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A Lange and Söhne Saxonia Annual Calendar

(Image credit: A Lange and Sohne)

While the Lange 1 is slightly more contemporary in its design, the Saxonia is a classic dress watch through and through. Here, two models are presented with an annual calendar complication.

That features the brand's signature oversized date window at the 12 o'clock position, with a tri-compax design below that. The nine o'clock sub-dial offers an indicator for the days of the week, while the three o'clock dial denotes the months of the year.

At six o'clock, a moonphase indicator is paired with a small seconds register, packing an awful lot onto the dial without rendering it over complicated.

Both models are offered in 36mm cases which sit a staggeringly slim 9.8mm tall. Users can choose from white- or pink gold cases, both attached to alligator leather straps.