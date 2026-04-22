Tado’s multi-home feature just made it easier to control your smart thermostats – and it won’t cost extra

QUICK SUMMARY Tado has introduced its new multi-home feature that allows users to manage their smart thermostats in multiple homes. Available in the Tado app and from one single account, the Tado multi-home feature comes at no additional cost.

Tado has just announced its new multi-home feature, and it’s something that many users have been asking for. Available in the Tado app, multi-home allows users to control their smart thermostats across multiple homes, all on one single account and without any extra costs – here’s what you need to know.

If you’re a Tado user and have multiple homes, it’s now much easier to control your heating and cooling across your properties, including your main home, holiday homes or office. With Tado’s multi-home feature, you can manage up to five homes at a time, without anything getting too fiddly and confusing.

Within the Tado app, users can view, control and install Tado thermostats in their homes while having one ‘admin’ person in charge and control of the account and the devices. The app is extremely intuitive as it tracks your patterns, and alongside the multi-home feature, it can help cut down your consumption and spending.

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(Image credit: Tado)

For example, if you’re in your holiday home rather than your primary home, your Tado thermostat will turn your heating off or down in your main residence so you’re not wasting money or energy. At the same time, it’ll focus its attention on the home you’re currently in.

I think this feature really shines for users who look after the heating and cooling for elderly relatives. The multi-home feature allows users to check in on their family and manage their settings remotely so their relatives are comfortable at all times without having to worry about navigating the system themselves.

Another handy feature Tado has recently introduced is ‘Cross-Generation Compatibility’. If you have a range of older and newer Tado products, you can now manage all of them in one account and from one device.

Speaking of accounts, the Tado multi-home feature is available on AI Assist or Auto Assist subscriptions and comes at no extra cost. It’s also available for all Tado users, although the subscription plans unlock more features. Tado multi-home will officially launch in summer 2026.