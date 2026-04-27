6 best men’s fragrance launches from April 2026, featuring Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford, Coach and more
T3’s favourite men’s cologne and aftershave launches from April
Want to know about the latest men’s fragrance launches in April 2026? Then you’ve come to the right place, as I’ve rounded up the best new colognes and aftershaves from this month.
Similar to March’s fragrance launches, April’s newest scents have been inspired by spring, so think florals, fruits and musk. Unisex fragrances have also been prominent which seems to be a key trend within the beauty and grooming industry this year.
To find your latest fragrance obsession, here are the seven best men’s fragrance launches from April 2026, including bottles from Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, Coach, Maison Margiela and more.Article continues below
Men’s fragrances from April 2026
Another month, another Tom Ford fragrance launch, and this time, it’s all about vetiver. Tom Ford Eau De Grey Vetiver is a fresh take on its Vetiver fragrance, and comes from the citrus wood fragrance family. It has notes of iris, grapefruit, musk, bergamot, clary sage, lemon and vetiver as an essential oil and special extract.
Giorgio Armani’s new Acqua Di Giò Intense is inspired by the ocean and the spirit of the Mediterranean. It’s an interesting blend of smoke and aquatics, so it smells like you’ve been sitting next to a bonfire by the sea. It’s layered with bergamot, ginger, rosemary, geranium, incense and aquatic accord for freshness and saltiness.
My favourite bottle of the bunch, the Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Elixir is a woody amber fragrance, so a bit richer and warmer than the current spring florals we’ve been seeing. You can expect notes of patchouli, cherry and tonka bean, and wearers have said it lasts for up to 10 hours.
Woody and fresh, Coach Pure Platinum is a great everyday fragrance which is subtle and not too overpowering. It has top notes of lavender, mandarin and apple, and gets warmer further down with rum, moss and orange flower at the heart, and a base of cedarwood, ambrox and labdanum. The platinum-inspired bottle looks pretty cool, too.
Maison Margiela’s Ch2 Silent Fury is fiery and spicy, as you might expect from the name. A warming scent, it has notes of spicy tobacco, leather, nutmeg and cardamom, so despite being launched in April, it feels very much like an autumnal fragrance.
Hugo Boss’ latest limited edition fragrance is BOSS Bottled Striking Lavender. Bold and fresh, it’s a great new addition for spring and summer wear, and has layers of lavender that’s balanced with moss to give it a herbal smell. Even better, the bottle is beautiful to look at with its ombre blue turquoise colour.