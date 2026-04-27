6 best men’s fragrance launches from April 2026, featuring Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford, Coach and more

Want to know about the latest men’s fragrance launches in April 2026? Then you’ve come to the right place, as I’ve rounded up the best new colognes and aftershaves from this month.

Similar to March’s fragrance launches , April’s newest scents have been inspired by spring, so think florals, fruits and musk. Unisex fragrances have also been prominent which seems to be a key trend within the beauty and grooming industry this year.

To find your latest fragrance obsession, here are the seven best men’s fragrance launches from April 2026, including bottles from Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, Coach, Maison Margiela and more.

Article continues below