Panasonic’s new hair dryer range uses advanced technology to lock in moisture

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has expanded its haircare lineup with two new additions: the EH-NA9N and EH-NA7M. Both bring smart, customisable solutions tailored to different hair concerns, making them versatile picks for a wide range of users. Available now via Panasonic’s online store, they’re priced at £149.99 (around $200) and £159.99 (around $215) respectively.

When it comes to hair, most of us battle the same struggles, meaning finding the right tool is a very personal thing. Some people swear by Dyson Airwrap alternatives for low-heat styling, whilst others lean on hair tech that actually improves hair health. However, if healthy and moisture-rich strands are what you’re after, Panasonic’s new hair dryer range is well worth a look.

The brand is already loved for its iconic EH-NA0J, a styling favourite powered by nanoe MOISTURE+ and Mineral technology. Now, two new models have joined the lineup – the EH-NA9N and the EH-NA7M – both offering smart, customisable solutions for different hair needs.

Panasonic EH-NA9N hair dryer (Image credit: Panasonic)

First up, the EH-NA9N is all about protecting and strengthening. With advanced nanoe and Mineral tech, it hydrates both your hair and scalp whilst helping minimise damage. Over time, it can make hair more resilient and reduce split ends by up to two times, leaving it stronger and silkier.

It even delivers zinc ions – known for boosting scalp health and reducing hair loss – making this a clever choice if you’re after long-term results.

If your hair feels dull or rough, the EH-NA7M could be the one for you. Built to enhance natural shine and softness, it locks in moisture whilst keeping hair manageable and smooth.

Its lightweight, foldable design also makes it ideal for travel or gym bags, and with quick-drying airflow, it saves time without sacrificing health.

Panasonic EH-NA7M hair dryer (Image credit: Panasonic)

The two new models are already on sale via Panasonic’s online store, priced at £149.99 (around $200) for the EH-NA9N and £159.99 (around $215) for the EH-NA7M.