Dyson’s new festive colourway is finally here – and it's available across the whole range

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched its festive Amber Silk colourway, blending copper, burgundy and pale pink champagne across its full lineup. Alongside it comes Dyson’s first formulation gift set, the Define & Refresh Gift Set, featuring two mini haircare sprays.

For haircare fans, Dyson’s annual colourway drop is basically a tradition, even if the rest of the world might not agree. Earlier this year we got the much-loved Jasper Plum and Red Velvet, but now Dyson’s about to introduce something a little more festive.

Available from today, the new Amber Silk colourway mixes warm copper and burgundy with a hint of pale pink champagne. It’s rolling out across all the brand’s big hitters, including the brand-new Dyson Airwrap 2x Coanda and the Supersonic Nural.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Alongside the new colourway, Dyson has also introduced its first-ever formulation gift set. The Define & Refresh Gift Set includes the Omega Mini Leave-In Conditioning Spray (50ml) and the Chitosan Mini Multi-Use Styling Spray (50ml) and is priced at £41.99.

It caps off what’s been a huge year for the brand, from the launch of its Omega Nourishing range to new vacuum cleaners at IFA. With this festive lineup, it's clear that Dyson isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

(Image credit: Dyson)

