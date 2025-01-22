Two new Dyson Airwrap colourways have landed – I can't decide which one I like best

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has unveiled two striking new Airwrap colourways, Jasper Plum and Red Velvet. Both designs will feature across Dyson's haircare range, with Jasper Plum launching in the UK on 22nd January and Red Velvet debuting in late February.

Beauty enthusiasts were greeted this morning with the exciting news that Dyson has unveiled two stunning new colourways for its iconic Airwrap multistyler. Jasper Plum and Red Velvet, both bold and beautiful shades, are said to "celebrate love, individuality, and the small yet powerful moments of self-care."

Over the years, Dyson has delighted fans with a spectrum of eye-catching colourways, ranging from Ceramic Pop to the more recent Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink. Now, Jasper Plum and Red Velvet join the ranks of the brand’s most coveted designs.

Both designs will be available across Dyson’s full haircare range, with Jasper Plum launching in the UK on 22nd January and Red Velvet marking its debut in late February.

Jasper Plum (Image credit: Dyson)

Drawing inspiration from the rare purple jasper gemstone, Dyson engineers crafted the Jasper Plum colourway to echo the gemstone's contrasting hues, creating a striking triple-toned design.

Purple jasper, known for promoting confidence, self-discovery and personal growth, also reflects the essence of what Dyson engineers strive for in designing their styling tools.

Red Velvet (Image credit: Dyson)

The limited-edition Red Velvet and Gold colourway takes inspiration from velvet textures and the elegance of ceramic finishes, offering a distinctive depth and richness that exudes luxury and refinement.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors