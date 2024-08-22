Dyson revamps its AirWrap with stunning strawberry colourway – I want it now

QUICK SUMMARY
Dyson introduces a new special edition colourway across its range of hair care tools.
The Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink colour is available on the new AirWrap i.d., the Supersonic Nural and Airstrait.
Dyson has launched its most beautiful special edition colourway yet. The new Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink range includes the new AirWrap i.d., the Supersonic Nural and Airstrait, plus they come with a selection of accessories for the gifting season.
With plenty of new product launches this year, Dyson isn’t showing any sign of slowing down. Aside from its floorcare products, Dyson has also expanded its haircare technology range, including the recently announced Dyson AirWrap i.d. and its first ever styling formulations, called the Dyson Chitosan.
Now, Dyson has added to its line-up of colours with the new Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink colourway. Dyson is well known for its use of colour in its appliances, like the best hair dryers, and has become instantly recognisable with its use of blues, oranges and purples. But the Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink has a deeper connection to Dyson and its farming sites.
The main inspiration for the new Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink colourway is Dyson’s very own strawberry plants. This year, Dyson has expanded its research into ingredient science, and has its very own farm in Carrington, UK. The 15-acre glasshouse has 1,225,000 strawberry plants all year round, and it's the vibrant natural colours of the Dyson’s strawberries that have inspired its latest colour – having tried the Dyson strawberries, I can vouch that they’re delicious!
The new Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink range features three new stylers from Dyson, including the new AirWrap i.d. An upgrade to the iconic AirWrap multi-styler, the new AirWrap i.d. Comes with Bluetooth technology so users can personalise their hair profiles, so the device automatically creates styles suited to your preferences with a push of a button.
The launch of the AirWrap i.d. also comes with three new attachments, specifically designed for waves and curls, taking the grand total of AirWrap accessories to 16. The Dyson Airstrait is also available in the new Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink colour.
The third addition to the Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink range is the Dyson Supersonic Nural, its most intelligent hair dryer yet. Using Nural sensor technology, the Supersonic Nural measures the distance between the device and your scalp to maintain the right amount of heat to dry hair and protect it from heat damage.
While it’s probably a bit too early to be talking about Christmas, the Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink range is perfect for the gifting season. When you buy the three devices in the new colour, you’ll also receive a selection of complimentary accessories, like hair clips, paddle brush and combs, although this will depend on which hair tool you choose.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
