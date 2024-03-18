Dyson announces its most intelligent hair dryer yet, the Supersonic Nural

Quick summary Dyson has just announced its new Supersonic Nural hair dryer, its most intelligent hair dryer yet. With new sensor technology and attachments, the Supersonic Nural is designed to protect the health of your hair and scalp. The Dyson Supersonic Nural is expected to launch in May for £399.99.

Dyson is further expanding its popular haircare range with the new Dyson Nural hair dryer. Its most intelligent hair dryer yet, the Dyson Nural has been equipped with new sensor technology to protect your scalp from heat damage, while giving your hair a healthy shine.

Since its first hair styling launch in 2016, Dyson has steadily dominated the haircare industry. The Dyson Supersonic is one of the best hair dryers you can buy today, and following its success, Dyson has been building off its award-winning technology with new hair dryers based on the original design.

Earlier this year, Dyson debuted the Supersonic r , a smaller and lighter version of the original that had the shape of a garden hose. Despite its odd looks, it was used by hair stylists during AW24 Fashion Week presentations for easier and more versatile styling.

Now, Dyson has announced the Dyson Nural, its latest styling tool that’s designed to better protect the scalp from extreme heat. Using a network of Nural sensors, the Dyson Nural automatically reduces heat and airflow to 55°C as it gets closer to your head. This is the optimum temperature for both comfort and drying speed, and it prevents heat damage to the scalp and hair, while enhancing the shine and styling experience.

The Dyson Nural has a ‘Scalp Protect’ mode that uses LED light colours, depending on the distance between the hair dryer and your head. During low heat, the colour will be cool blue or yellow, medium heat is orange and red represents high heat. The dryer also has a motion-sensing accelerometer which deactivates the heater and decreases the noise during styling passes.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Aside from the new sensors, the Dyson Nural also comes with new attachments, including the Wave+Curl diffuser which is engineered for waves, curls and coils. The attachments are suited for all different hair types, and have attachment recognition, meaning they learn your styling preferences to simplify and speed up your routine by remembering your last-used heat and airflow settings.

Looking at the Dyson Nural, it looks extremely similar to the original Dyson Supersonic with its circular and magnetic design. Unlike the Supersonic, the Dyson Nural lights up with different light colours and illuminates the intricate parts of the dryer’s technology.