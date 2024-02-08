Dyson’s new hair dryer is smaller, lighter and looks oddly familiar

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson’s newest hair dryer is smaller and lighter than ever before. While its shape looks a little strange, it’s been designed this way to allow for better styling and comfort. An official release date for the public hasn’t been confirmed yet. Instead, hair stylists at AW24 Fashion Week will be the first to try it.

Dyson has just announced the new addition to its ever growing haircare range. The Dyson Supersonic r is the brand’s newest hair dryer that’s smaller and lighter than its predecessor. While the design is what makes it so, the style and shape of the new dryer might seem a little odd for some.

Due to the popularity of its haircare products, Dyson is expanding its range this year with the recent launch of the Dyson Airstrait and now, its latest hair dryer. The brands’ original foray into hair styling started with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer which currently holds top spot in T3’s best hair dryer guide.

While the Dyson Supersonic has been championed for its superior airflow technology and heat protecting properties, many reviewers noted that they found the dryer heavy to hold and move around their heads. Now, It seems like Dyson is addressing this concern with the new Dyson Supersonic r that’s been reimagined with an entirely new (and wacky) shape.

Addressing the weight problems that some users had, the Dyson Supersonic r has been made smaller and lighter, thanks to its ergonomic design. The hair dryer comes in the shape of an ‘r’ and while it might look a bit like a garden hose, the Dyson Supersonic r allows professionals to easily get to hard-to-reach spots in a more controlled and comfortable way.

Redesigned by Dyson engineers, the Dyson Supersonic r is the brands’ smallest hair dryer and is said to weigh less than a bottle of hairspray at just 325 grams. Despite its lightweight design and petite size, the Dyson Supersonic r is still packed with powerful technology and precision, thanks to its heating and motor performance.

The Dyson Supersonic r has a new streamlined heater that’s Dyson’s first curved heating in a hair dryer. Made of suspended symmetrical foils, the hair dryer delivers high-pressure air evenly and without hotspots for minimal heat damage but maximum drying power.

The new heater works in conjunction with the Dyson Hyperdymium motor to deliver optimal airflow and temperature for sleek and frizz-free results. It also has Radio Frequency Identification sensors in each attachment that communicates with the dryer to automatically adjust the motor and power output.

Speaking of attachments, the Dyson Supersonic r comes with five attachments that fit on the end of the dryer, similar to how the Dyson Airwrap works. Concentrators and air attachments allow for better drying, and flyaway and smoothing accessories are designed for styling and finishing touches.

The only catch with the new Dyson Supersonic r is that it won’t be launching to the public just yet. Hairstylists and professionals will be the first to try out the new hair dryer at AW24 Fashion Week in March. There’s no news about how much the Dyson Supersonic r will cost either, but all I know is that I’m excited to give it a go.