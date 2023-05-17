The new Dyson Airstrait straightener takes hair from wet to dry in minutes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Expanding ever further into the hair care industry, Dyson has just unveiled its latest hair tool, the Dyson Airstrait straightener (opens in new tab). This new 2-in-1 styler from Dyson takes hair from wet to dry in a matter of minutes, using its impressive airflow technology to dry and style hair without any heat damage… and we’re seriously excited about it.

While Dyson is best known for its range of vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) and fans (opens in new tab), the brand expanded into hair care in 2016 with the launch of the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (opens in new tab). While the move was unexpected at the time, Dyson has since dominated the hair care industry with its revolutionary technology and salon-worthy results without the use of excess heat.

Dyson’s latest hair care innovation (opens in new tab) is the Dyson Airstrait straightener, which uses precise directional airflow to dry, straighten and style simultaneously while hair is wet. While it’s not available to buy yet in the UK, the Dyson Airstrait is guaranteed to be in high demand, similar to that of the Dyson AirWrap (opens in new tab).

Despite the Dyson Airstrait looking like a traditional pair of hair straighteners (opens in new tab), it doesn’t use heated plates to dry hair but instead, the arms of the device have two 1.5mm apertures which accelerate air flow to create high-velocity downward blades of air. The strong focused jet of air works to dry and straighten hair at the same time, giving you the benefits of a hair dryer (opens in new tab) and styler all in one device.

The Dyson Airstrait is powered by its Hyperdymium motor which is used in many other Dyson products, including its vacuum cleaners. The motor is small, light and powerfully generates airflow with its 13-blade impeller that spins up to 106,000rpm. The motor fits into the handle of the Dyson Airstrait to provide this pressure and power.

Designed for multiple hair types, the Dyson Airstrait is not only focused on drying hair quickly but it's also designed to leave hair looking and feeling shiny, without any heat damage. The Dyson Airstrait is cleverly equipped with heat controls and glass bead thermistors which measure the air temperature to ensure it is at the correct heat for drying and styling hair. By tracking the heat of the airflow, the Dyson Airstrait regulates the temperature according to the hair to prevent heat damage and protect the hair’s natural moisture and shine.

While the Dyson Airstrait ensures its temperature is consistent throughout the drying and styling process, it has two modes for users to choose from: ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’. These modes are pre-set to give the best results, but you can also choose from different heat and speed settings, and the Dyson Airstrait comes with ‘Cool’ and ‘Root Drying’ modes too.

The Dyson Airstrait isn’t the first wet-to-dry styler that’s been released this year, with the ghd Duet Style launching earlier in 2023. While the design and purpose of the Dyson Airstrait is similar to the ghd Duet Style, one thing that already sets them apart is the size of the plates. In our ghd Duet Style review (opens in new tab), we found the plates slightly too big for complex styling, but the Dyson Airstrait’s size is significantly smaller… time will tell how the two will compare.

Putting aside the technical details, the Dyson Airstrait has the classic Dyson design and style which many have come to love from their hair care tools. The only bad thing about the Dyson Airstrait is that it’s not currently available in the UK and we’re yet to find out how much it’s going to cost. But as of writing, the Dyson Airstrait is available in the US for $499.99 (opens in new tab) in Nickel/Copper and Prussian Blue/Rich Copper colourways.

Excuse us, while we continuously refresh the Dyson website… but while you wait, check out these Dyson discount codes (opens in new tab) for money off your orders.