Dyson's first-ever styling product range is here, and it'll keep your hair locked in all day

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched its first-ever wet line styling products, the Dyson Chitosan formulations. The range is based around chitosan, a complex macromolecule found in the cell walls of the mushroom, designed to flexibly lock in styles that will last all day. Included is a Pre-Style Cream and Post-Style Serum, with the Pre-Style Cream available in four variants for different hair types and conditioning preferences. Each full-size bottle is £49 and £44 for the refill. We're not sure about US pricing and availability just yet.

After nearly a decade in the hair care technology space, Dyson has taken the next step by launching its first-ever wet line styling products. The Dyson Chitosan formulations range follows Dyson’s same mindset of focusing on delivering high performance products and a premium experience.

The move into formulations is a big move for Dyson, particularly after such a successful standing in the beauty tech industry. The Dyson Supersonic, Airwrap, Supersonic Nural and Airstrait are regarded as some of the best styling tools across the world, meaning consumers will be eager to try out the brand's new venture.

There are two products in the range, the Pre-Style Cream and Post-Style Serum. However, the Pre-Style Cream comes in four variants for different hair types and conditioning preferences. Each full-size bottle has an RRP of £49 and £44 for the refill, and are available from Dyson and selected retailers.

Chitosan is a complex macromolecule that's found in the cell walls of the mushroom, with Dyson sourcing its own formula from oyster mushrooms. Powered by chitosan, the products also use Dyson's own Triodetic technology to flexibly lock in styles without stickiness, brittleness or crunch. This results in a flexible all-day hold, even in high humidity.

The Pre-Style Cream is engineered for all hair types, with each variant blended with ingredients tailored to different natural hair shapes and conditioning preferences. Dyson recommends its use on damp, towel-dried hair before styling.

The Post-Style Serum is also engineered for all hair types, designed to hold and define a finished style, ensuring soft, flexible all-day movement and shine. It's to be used on dry, styled hair for the best effect.

Each product is refillable, and the outer packaging is tested and built to last. The refill cartridges can also be recycled at home.