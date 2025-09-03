The new Dyson Airwrap has arrived – yes, you can buy it now!

QUICK SUMMARY The Dyson Airwrap 2x Coanda is finally available to buy in the UK, priced at £579.99/$699 in Ceramic Pink or Jasper Plum. Powered by Dyson’s new Hyperdymium 2 motor, it delivers twice the air pressure for faster styling, whilst being lighter and easier to handle.

Dyson fans could hardly believe it when the brand announced a brand new Airwrap – just a year after the launch of the Airwrap i.d. Considering the original first came out in 2018 and we had to wait six whole years for an update, getting two in the space of 12 months was an unexpected but brilliant surprise.

Here in the UK, we had to sit tight a little longer, but the wait is finally over...the Dyson Airwrap 2x Coanda is officially on sale.

(Image credit: Dyson)

This model is powered by Dyson’s fastest, most powerful haircare motor yet, the Hyperdymium 2, which delivers twice the air pressure for faster wrapping and drying. It’s also lighter and smaller in hand, making it a lot easier and comfier to use.

Dyson has also packed in smart sensors that adapt styling to your hair type and help maintain the tool over time. These work alongside the i.d. tech we saw last year, meaning salon-worthy results with less effort.

The new AirSmooth 2x attachment headlines the accessory lineup, but the new attachments only work with the Coanda 2x, not with the original Airwrap or Airwrap i.d.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The Dyson Airwrap 2x Coanda comes in two colourways – Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum – and is priced at £579.99/$699. You can grab it now from Dyson’s online store.

