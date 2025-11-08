Laifen’s new hair dryer delivers incredible speed – and still costs less than most

QUICK SUMMARY Laifen has unveiled its latest high-speed hair dryer, the Laifen Neo, combining powerful 22m/s airflow, smart heat control and three magnetic styling nozzles in a sleek 390g design. Available in Mist White, Shadow Black and Pastel Purple, it's priced at €149.99/$149.99/£149.99 from Laifen’s online store.

Laifen has been steadily building a name for itself as one of the go-to brands for the best hair dryers – especially when compared to big names like Dyson and Shark. They’re affordable, incredibly stylish and still deliver impressive results, and now, Laifen has added another model to that lineup.

The brand has just unveiled a new advanced high-speed hair dryer, the Laifen Neo. Combining cutting-edge engineering with three sleek colour options, the Neo promises smooth, frizz-free and precise styling for all hair types.

Priced at €149.99/$149.99/£149.99, it’s available to buy right now from Laifen’s online store.

(Image credit: Laifen)

The Neo is powered by Laifen’s proprietary high-speed 3-phase brushless motor, pushing air speeds up to 22m/s. It also features smart temperature control that monitors heat 100 times per second, ensuring quick drying without the risk of heat damage. With 10 customisable airspeed and temperature combinations, users can tailor their routine to their hair type and styling preferences.

The Neo also comes with three magnetic styling nozzles, which is one extra than the Laifen SE. There’s a Smooth Nozzle to tackle frizz, a Diffuser to lift curls and volume, and a Concentrator for pinpoint styling control.

(Image credit: Laifen)

Weighing in at just 390g, the Neo comes in Mist White, Shadow Black and Pastel Purple. It also features a six-layer noise reduction system which keeps operation to a soft 59dB, and with a simple double-press, Child Mode activates a low-temperature, gentle airflow to safely and comfortably dry delicate hair.