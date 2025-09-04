Dyson’s new air purifier looks like a jet engine – but you’ll have to wait to get it

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has announced its new HushJet Purifier Compact, an air purifier with a jet engine-inspired airflow and design. The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact uses a new purification technology than Dyson’s other models, but you’ll have to wait until next year to get it.

Dyson has announced many new products during IFA 2025, including its latest air purifier. The new Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is inspired by a jet engine, and uses a new purification technology than Dyson’s other models – but it’ll be a while until you get your hands on it.

Dyson’s line-up of air purifiers are instantly recognisable, due to their looped, lollipop-like designs. But compared to its other purifiers, the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact has a completely different design. It looks like a bullet, although it’s actually inspired by aviation.

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact has a jet engine-inspired design and high-velocity airflow. For whole room purification, the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact measures 45cm x 23cm x 23cm and only weighs 3.5kg, yet it can fill a room up to 100m2.

Aside from its new looks, the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact uses a new electrostatic HEPA filter and a HushJet Nozzle to capture particles. This is a marked shift away from Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology which is used in its fans and purifiers.

How the HushJet Nozzle works is it strongly projects air around the room using airflow amplification. This produces a high speed ‘jet’ of air that comes out more effectively with its sculptural nozzle shape that’s similar to a diffuser or concentrator you’d get on a hair dryer.

(Image credit: Dyson)

To improve the air quality of your room, the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact’s filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It also has a longer lasting filter lifespan of up to five years, and easily captures, traps and kills dirt, dust and allergens.

I got to see the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact in an early showcase, and was surprised by how powerful it was while making little to no noise. It’s been engineered to work quietly using a star-shaped entrainment nozzle that reduces the noise made from the high-speed compressor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact can operate at 24dB when in sleep mode, and it also has a smart auto mode that uses sensors to adjust its power according to the air quality in your home.

As is the case with most of Dyson products , the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is compatible with the MyDyson app so you can monitor air quality, receive notifications and create schedules via your phone. It also comes with Alexa and Google voice controls.

Pricing for the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact has yet to be announced, but we do know that it won’t be available to buy until 2026, so you’ll have to wait a while to get your hands on it.