Dyson's new beauty products are now available to buy – here's how much they cost

QUICK SUMMARY The Dyson Omega Nourishing range has officially launched and is now available to buy. The lineup includes a hydrating hair oil (£45.99) and an 8-in-1 leave-in spray (£59.99), both powered by sunflower oil sourced from Dyson’s own Lincolnshire farms. A refill for the spray is listed at £49.99 but not yet available, and US pricing is still to come.

Dyson really went all out this summer, dropping three beauty launches in just one month. For fans of the brand, it was a very exciting time, with a new Airwrap and brand new formulations making their debut.

Now, the big day has finally landed, and arguably Dyson’s most exciting beauty release yet is officially here. Meet the Dyson Omega Nourishing range, a luxury haircare line powered by sunflower oil grown and pressed on Dyson’s very own Lincolnshire farms. Pretty cool, right?

What's included in the range?

(Image credit: Dyson)

The lineup includes two products – a hydrating hair oil and an 8-in-1 leave-in conditioning spray. Together, they’re designed to detangle, protect against breakage, guard against heat and UV damage, and leave your hair soft, shiny and beautifully scented.

Packaging is as luxury as you’d expect. The hair oil comes in a sculpted heavyweight glass bottle, with Dyson recommending you apply it to damp or dry hair, focusing on mid-lengths and ends. The leave-in spray arrives in a custom bottle that transforms a gel-cream into a fine mist. It’s also refillable (like Dyson’s Chitosan bottles) and works just as well on wet or dry hair.

How much are we talking?

Both products are available to buy from today on Dyson’s website, with the leave-in spray priced at £59.99 and the hair oil at £45.99. US pricing is yet to be revealed.

A refill for the spray is listed at £49.99, although it’s not yet available to purchase – something we’re hoping will change quickly once people start getting their hands on the range.

