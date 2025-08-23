The latest Dyson Airwrap alternative might be the best budget-friendly option so far

QUICK SUMMARY Revamp has launched its new Curl Air Style 7-in-1 Ionic Air Styler, an all-in-one tool for everything from bouncy curls to sleek finishes. Powered by a 110,000 rpm motor pushing airflow up to 150km/h, it promises fast styling without extreme heat. Priced at £179.99 (around $250) at Boots and Very, it undercuts the Dyson Airwrap by around £300 while still packing plenty of features.

I already own the Dyson Airwrap i.d. and use it all the time, but testing out the best Airwrap alternatives has become one of the most interesting parts of my job. Whilst certain big name brands have led the way, more and more are now stepping into the multi-styler space, and they’re getting impressively close.

The latest contender comes from Revamp, a brand already well-regarded for its best straighteners and best hair dryers. Its newest launch, the Revamp Curl Air Style 7-in-1 Ionic Air Styler, looks like its most serious attempt yet at taking on Dyson.

This all-in-one tool is built to handle everything from big, bouncy curls to sleek, polished finishes. At its core is a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000 rpm, delivering a powerful, controlled airflow of up to 150km/h. That means faster drying and styling, all without relying on extreme heat.

There are six attachments, including two 30mm barrels for curling in both directions, a blow-dry brush, a straight-and-shape paddle brush, a precision concentrator for fast drying, and a diffuser to enhance natural curls. It’s a familiar mix, but it covers all the essentials.

One clever touch is its flex design, meaning the device switches between a hair dryer and a multi-styler – something more reminiscent of Shark than Dyson. You also get four heat settings, three speeds, a cold shot, and a pause button to freeze airflow without disrupting your style. Practical extras like a 3-metre cable and storage bag round things off.

As for the price, the Curl Air Style comes in at £179.99 (around $250), and is available now at Boots and Very. That’s around £300 less than the Dyson Airwrap, making it one of the more affordable but still feature-rich rivals I’ve come across so far.

