Sky customers get a new way to watch Sky Sports on Sky Glass, Stream and Sky Q – also coming to Now

Quick Summary Sky is introducing Your Multiview to its platforms in time for the start of the new Premier League season. It will give you up to four Sky Sports feeds to view on your screen at once. And it'll be joined by a host of other new features.

The new Premier League season starts this weekend and Sky customers have several new and enhanced features rolling out for Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q to help them enjoy the action. Viewers using the Now streaming app will also get a couple of new modes.

The headline feature, Your Multiview, will launch on 21 August, in time for the first live match on Sky – Arsenal v Coventry. It gives you the ability to watch live feeds of up to four Sky Sports channels at once.

You can choose which of the feeds' audio you want to prioritise, but it means you'll be able to watch different matches or even sporting events at the same time.

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For example, if your team's live match clashes with a Formula One race – you can have both on the screen at the same time, along with the golf and cricket coverage.

You can then switch any of the feeds to be full screen if you want to get closer to the action.

Now viewers will also be able to watch multiple streams at the same time, with the feature coming later this season.

What else is coming to Sky Glass, Stream and Sky Q?

Additional features that will be available across Sky platforms for the 2026/27 season include a Sports Hub with live scores, stats, tables and more. There will also be short-form clips and highlights instantly available to play at the side of the screen.

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Sky Sports is introducing Team Pages too, so you can follow a favourite team from the same place – including all the live games, headlines and highlights. There will also be reminders for upcoming matches.

And, as with the recent World Cup coverage on the BBC and ITV, Sky will host Real Time streams of the Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Premier League channels. These offer lower latency feeds of live matches so you won't have goals and other incidents spoiled by phone notifications or neighbours.

All of these features will be available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q bar the Real Time feeds, which is exclusive to Glass and Stream.