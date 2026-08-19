IKEA's next big collaboration could have you sitting on an Xbox controller

Quick Summary IKEA x Xbox is a collaboration we never thought we'd see, but a new furniture collection is set to be unveiled during Gamescom in Germany next week. Created to celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary, several elements of the range have been teased online.

IKEA is planning a new range of furniture in collaboration with Xbox. Due to launch next week during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, it seems there will be a collection inspired by the Xbox Wireless Controller, at the very least.

A teaser trailer has been posted online on NeoGaf and via the X accounts of many influencers and commentators, including The Verge's Tom Warren. It doesn't show much, although you can see a green cushion in the shape of a D-pad and possibly a couple of tables or stools.

25 years of Xbox means an Xbox + Ikea collab is on the way. Just in time for gamescom 😉 pic.twitter.com/xlAffQSNPNAugust 18, 2026

The partnership will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox and could result in a number of other furnishings and accessories, both for gamers and those who like gaming ephemera in their homes.

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We'll also likely see plenty of other Xbox-branded products over the coming year as the anniversary shenanigans gather apace.

IKEA and gaming go hand in hand

IKEA is no stranger to gaming collaborations, having previously partnered with Asus and its ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand. This saw the Scandinavian furniture retailer release a collection of gamer desks and chairs, plus storage solutions and even a neck pillow.

However, this is the first time it has combined with a major player in the gaming console space, and we doubt it'll be its last.

Gamescom starts on Wednesday 26 August and runs through to the Sunday. It's Europe's biggest video games show by far and has elements for the public and a separate area for the press and business visitors.

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It has become an even more important event in the gaming calendar after the death of E3 and often hosts playable versions of the hottest games coming up to Christmas and beyond. T3 will be there this year to report back from the show floor.

There will also be a live show ahead of the doors opening with Geoff Keighley of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards fame hosting Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL) on Tuesday 25 August.

You should be able to watch that live on T3 too.