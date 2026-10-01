Dyson's first-ever Advent calendar has arrived with an actual hair dryer inside

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched a premium 12-day Beauty Advent Calendar in Germany, with the final drawer containing the Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer. It's priced at €399, but there's currently no UK or US launch.

Despite the best Advent calendars popping up everywhere at the moment, one brand has released its own version that has completely taken me by surprise – and it's none other than Dyson.

The 12-day Dyson Beauty Advent Calendar has appeared on the brand's German website. Each drawer contains Dyson hair-care products and premium accessories, with the final drawer containing the Dyson Supersonic Travel. I'm not sure I've ever seen an Advent calendar include an actual hair dryer before, so this is definitely one way to stand out.

It's priced at €399 on Dyson's German website, but unfortunately it hasn't launched in the UK or US. We'll keep an eye out for a wider launch, but for now, don't hold your breath.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson says the calendar has a total value of €551, with the Supersonic Travel alone worth €299.99 (£249.99). The other drawers include a variety of travel-sized Dyson Chitosan and Omega hair-care formulations, along with a Dyson Paddle Brush and Hair Clips, Dyson Detangling Comb and a Supersonic & Airwrap Storage Bag.

As mentioned, we'll keep you updated if the calendar reaches further, but for now, it looks like German Dyson fans are the lucky ones.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors