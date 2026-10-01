All-new Apple device coming 13 October, along with the long-awaited new Apple TV 4K – claims an expert in the know

Quick Summary It is claimed that Apple will host another launch event, this time on 13 October. It is expected to announce a new HomePod with a display, a refresh for the HomePod mini, and a new Apple TV 4K box, at last.

Apple will reportedly host its next big launch event in just a couple of weeks time, with smart home said to be the focus. And it's claimed that an all-new device will be unveiled.

Even before the iPhone Duo goes on sale, it is said that new CEO John Ternus will announce the much-rumoured but elusive Apple HomePod hub – a HomePod with a display. It is also thought we'll get a new HomePod mini for the first time in six years and the long-awaited new version of the Apple TV 4K.

The devices have been tipped in recent times, but the date of the event is new. Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, wrote that it will take place on 13 October 2026.

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He also followed his piece on the event with an X post.

NEW: Apple will launch its next big thing on October 13, a major new smart home device with a display. Here’s an in-depth look at its design, features, apps, use cases and more — https://t.co/gbwQn2GIAPSeptember 30, 2026

If right, we'll likely see invites sent out by Apple in the coming days. It's not likely to be as big a song and dance as the iPhone event in September, but you'll still be able to stream it online, we expect.

As for the products, Apple has long thought to be developing a rival to the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Home Hub. However, it is said to have waited until Siri AI was ready before it could progress with its release plans.

According to Gurman, the Apple hub will feature a 6-inch display with a 1:1 square aspect ratio. And there might be more than one version – to be mounted on a wall or sat on a desktop.

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The new HomePod mini will look very similar to the 2020 version currently on sale, but with an improved processor to work better with Siri AI.

The same is true with the new Apple TV 4K. The last version was released in 2022 and is still amongst the best streaming devices you can buy today. However, it's aging CPU is not capable of running Siri AI – at least in the form Apple would most like.

It is expected, therefore, that it will adopt the A19 or A19 Pro chip found in last year's iPhones.

We'll find out for sure in a fortnight, according to Bloomberg. Until then, you can check out which devices we're still expecting Apple to launch before the end of 2026 in our round-up here.