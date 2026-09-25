If you think Apple is done with 2026, think again – here are four new devices we still expect soon

Quick Summary Apple is likely to announce several new products soon, including a new MacBook, an Apple TV 4K refresh and more. We expect this to happen in the next few weeks.

Apple might recently have launched one of its most significant new products in years, the iPhone Duo, but it's not finished there. We're fully expecting a series of other devices to arrive before the end of the year, and we should see them unveiled in the next few weeks.

There's the elusive new Apple TV 4K, for starters – a refresh that is long overdue. And a new Siri-powered HomePod should be wending its way to Apple Stores shortly. Oh, and let's not forget the much-rumoured MacBook Ultra.

Here then are four Apple products we think will be launched in October or November, just in time to nestle under the tree for particularly good boys and girls this holiday season.

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Some of them have been on the cards for years.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV 4K (2026)

Considering the current Apple TV 4K is arguably still the best streaming device available today, even though it's four years-old, a new model will undoubtedly be welcomed by most.

We don't think it'll look much different and the software experience will be mostly the same, but the main enhancements will be a faster chipset – possibly the A19 Pro – so it can support Siri AI.

The new chip should also make it more capable for gaming.

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(Image credit: Future)

Apple HomePod with a screen

Apple has long been rumoured to be introducing a rival to the Amazon Echo Show, with industry experts often referring to an Apple HomePad – a HomePod with an iPad-like display. However, like a new Apple TV 4K, it has remained elusive to date.

Still, we can but hope that it is imminent, considering Siri AI is finally here in full. That was the missing element, surely?

It is also expected to arrive with an all-new operating system, often dubbed homeOS, that will revitalise Apple's smart home ambitions.

Other than that, it has also recently been discovered in code that Siri AI is coming to existing HomePod speakers soon, too.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad mini OLED

The current iPad mini (7th gen) came out in 2024 so we're due a refresh, and the next model could bring with it a major upgrade.

It is claimed that the 8th gen device will adopt an OLED display – as found on the likes of the iPad Pro – which greatly improves the colour saturation, contrast and black levels.

It should also come with an improved processor – possible the A19 Pro chip – so it will be faster and more capable with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI functionality. We don't expect the overall design to change, with an 8.3-inch screen size to remain, but it could also feature improved water resistance.

(Image credit: Apple)

MacBook Ultra

There will undoubtedly be at least one new MacBook launched in October – this is a tradition for Apple. But what MacBook(s)?

The most exciting rumour is that a MacBook Ultra could be on the cards, with an OLED display and possibly even touchscreen support. This would represent a massive shift for Apple considering the late Steve Jobs always believed touch panels should be limited to tablet use, not laptop.

It is also tipped to sport a Dynamic Island on a MacBook for the first time and the latest Apple silicon. And if it does arrive, one thing's for certain, it won't be cheap.

Alternatively, we might just see a mid-range MacBook Pro refresh with M6 processing (as featured on the new Mac mini). Maybe we'll even get both.