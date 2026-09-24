Leaked code reveals that Apple’s Siri AI is coming to the HomePod – and I love how it looks

QUICK SUMMARY A new leak on X suggests that Siri AI will be coming to Apple’s HomePod smart speaker via new hardware. The leak shows the HomePod with a new status light design, and claims that its audioOS 27 includes Linwood which is the system behind Siri AI.

If I got a pound for every time there was a new Apple HomePod rumour, I’d be rich by now – and here’s another one. In a new leak from pdfu on X, Siri AI is coming to the HomePod via a new hardware update.

It’s been rumoured for months that Apple could be releasing a new HomePod. However, in Apple’s most recent event that took place in early September 2026, neither a new HomePod or Home Hub was announced . The latest HomePod rumour is that Siri AI that was introduced in June will be coming to new HomePod and Apple TV 4K devices soon – and this leak might have just confirmed it.

In an X post from pdfu on 23rd September, the leak states that Siri AI is coming to the HomePod soon with an expected hardware update. The post says to “Get ready for Siri AI on HomePod. audioOS 27 includes Linwood, the system behind Siri AI, plus a new look and sound for Siri on HomePod. May require new hardware.”

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The post includes a video that shows a side-by-side comparison of Siri Classic and Siri AI on the HomePod smart speaker . In the video, the HomePod with Siri AI is seen to have different status lights, featuring blue, orange and white colours, that match Siri AI colours on other devices.

Get ready for Siri AI on HomePod. audioOS 27 includes Linwood, the system behind Siri AI, plus a new look and sound for Siri on HomePod. May require new hardware. The new status lights emphasize white, blue and orange, matching Siri AI’s palette on other devices. 🔊 Sound on https://t.co/jZKzLx946ySeptember 23, 2026

Compared to the Siri Classic, the Siri AI lights up initially when listening and lightly pulses. When thinking, the colours swirl before flashing back when responding to your question or request. It’s a lot less flashy than the Siri Classic status lights, and according to the video, Siri AI should make similar noises when activated on the HomePod.

Since the initial leak, pdfu has followed up and responded to commenters about questions regarding Siri AI. According to pdfu, “HomePod is accepted as a Siri AI-capable device, but activation is separately blocked in current versions”. This confirms that HomePod software has Siri AI’s code but it isn’t active at the moment for users to take advantage of.

Some commenters on pdfu’s post wondered if the new Siri AI on HomePod was just a concept which pdfu also debunked by stating that it was “Definitely not a concept”. They went on to say that “This was a days-long project to recreate the HomePod’s LED array and its layered dome”.

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Apple hasn’t responded to this leak, and it’s highly unlikely that the company will. Yet again, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.