Disney+ prices soar once more, but UK viewers escape the pinch for now

Quick Summary Disney+ is now more expensive in the US, with a price rise affecting its ad-supported and premium tiers. However, there's so far no word on a similar hike in the UK and Europe.

Disney+ has put up its prices again, with its top tier plan rising by 13%. However, reports suggest the price hike has only hit the US for now, with viewers in the UK and Europe so far unaffected.

A Disney+ Premium plan now costs $21.49 per month in the States – a raise of $2.50. Paying for 12 months up front will now cost you $214.99.

There's also a bump in the price of Disney's ad-supported subscription, but by just 50 cents – to $12.49 per month.

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Those subscribing to a Disney+ & Hulu bundle without ads will also see their fees have increased. You can now expect to pay $21.99 per month – $2 more.

It's worth noting though that a Disney+ & Hulu bundle with ads is the same price as before – $12.99 per month.

UK Disney+ prices stay the same

T3 spoke with Disney to find out if price rises are coming to the UK too, and there's nothing to report as yet. We find it's usual for the service's fees to even out over time, but so far so good. We'll update if there is more information over time.

A Disney+ Standard with Ads plan is priced at £5.99 per month for ad-supported 1080p streaming, 5.1 audio and streaming on up to two devices at once. There are no offline downloads available on this tier.

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Disney+ Standard is ad-free and as well as the above, it also includes offline viewing on up to 10 devices. It's currently priced at £9.99 per month.

Disney+ Premium still remains great value for money in the UK at £14.99 per month, especially when Netflix's equivalent tier is £20.99 per month.

It ups the video quality to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and audio up to Dolby Atmos. You can also stream on four devices simultaneously, and download on up to 10 devices.

Disney+ Standard with Ads is also available as part of Sky's Ultimate TV package for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers, which is priced at £24 per month but also includes Sky's TV channels, plus Netflix, HBO Max, Hayu and Discovery+ subscriptions.