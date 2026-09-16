Netflix knows a good thing when it sees it, and The Diplomat has absolutely been that for it over the last couple of years. It's a show that seems to be able to roll back the years to the golden age of network TV, with big stars giving great performances in tightly-written dramas that didn't take five years to create.

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As if to underline that last point, Netflix just dropped a full trailer for the show's fourth season, which is quite a remarkable release schedule given the show's first season only came out in late 2023. To already have a fourth run on the way at this point is something that plenty of other streaming franchises could basically never manage, and it also happens to look terrific.

The Diplomat: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show is picking up in the wake of some explosive, well, diplomacy in the last season, as the US and UK continue to walk a very fine line in terms of potential international incidents. Right at the heart of it remains the marriage of Kate Wyler (Russell) and Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), now the US vice president. His star continues to rise, but Kate's increasingly uneasy about what him and the president (Alison Janney) might be willing to cook up.

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This time around, it looks we'll be heading to Italy, whether as part of a diplomatic visit or an international summit, and what a backdrop that should be for some of the tensest conversations the show has yet offered up. After all, while it does occasionally boil over into brief moments of actual action or real tension, the best of The Diplomat comes down to verbal exchanges.

Of course, this is also the point in many shows' runs when they start to feel long in the tooth, unless they manage to really hit their stride. So far, The Diplomat has had smooth sailing amid some really fun plotting and storytelling decisions, so here's hoping it sticks the landing for a fourth time.

The show hits Netflix on 15 October, so you've got a few weeks left if you're still not quite caught up on the third season, or if you're yet to dip your toes into its world at all.

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