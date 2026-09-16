MOVA’s new robot vacuum has an extendable brush that cleans and reaches places other models fail to

QUICK SUMMARY MOVA has launched the V70 Ultra Complete, its latest robot vacuum cleaner and mop. Designed to tackle everyday mess, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete has an extendable mop and side brush that reaches into tricky and hard-to-reach areas.

MOVA has launched its V70 Ultra Complete, its most advanced robot vacuum cleaner and mop yet. With extendable mops and brushes, powerful suction and intelligent mapping, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete looks like the whole package – and its price isn’t bad, either.

With all the advancements in the robot vacuum space, from climbing stairs to arms that pick up socks, one thing a robot vac has yet to excel at is edge cleaning. Due to their circular shape, it can be hard for these types of vacuums to get close to corners and into hard-to-reach areas – until now, that is.

The MOVA V70 Ultra Complete tackles these tricky areas, and reaches places other robot vacuums just can’t, thanks to its MaxiReachX technology. The robot vac-mop has a 17cm extending mop and 12cm side brush that pop out from the robot’s body to get into corners and skirting boards, and underneath furniture.

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With up to 42,000Pa suction power, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete can easily clean carpets and hardwood floors, and it automatically adjusts to these floor types and different rooms. For mopping, its motor spins the pads up to 300RPM and applies a downward pressure to remove tough stains.

(Image credit: MOVA)

To navigate your home, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete uses AI and sensors to map your space, and recognise over 300 obstacles. For stair-climbing robot fans, it comes with the StepMaster System 2.0 which allows it to climb obstacles up to 9cm using its tiny robot legs – a concept I will never get behind as it slightly terrifies me.

The MOVA V70 Ultra Complete comes with an all-in-one docking station which self-cleans and empties the robot vacuum. It has an EcoCyclone bagless dust container that can store dirt for up to 100 days, and it’s washable to limit disposable dust bag waste.

The station also washes and dries the mop pads with heated water and air, and recharges the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete’s 6400mAh battery to give the robot vac-mop up to 220 minutes of runtime.

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