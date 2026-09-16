iPhone Duo popularity is huge, but not everyone will be able to get one

Quick summary There may be lower iPhone Duo stock than originally expected through 2026. The hinge is reportedly slowing down production, seeing the estimate move from 7 million units to 6 million.

Apple announced the iPhone Duo - its first folding phone - alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. But for those wanting the new folding iPhone, there's a wait until October for it to go on sale. According to a recent report, customers may have to wait even longer to get one.

The iPhone Duo isn't expected to ship until 23 October, but a report from analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac) suggests that Apple might not have the stock to fulfil orders. The reason is "hinge constraints".

According to the report, only 6 million iPhone Duo models will be shipped in 2026 rather than the original 7 million estimate, because the hinge is slowing production.

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There are no details on exactly what the problem is and there's no verification, just an adjustment to the levels of stock that are expected for the rest of 2026.

Further, Jeff Pu says that early feedback is positive, with a smooth folding action, great display and great multitasking in iOS 27. The reported downsides are that it's thicker, only has a dual camera and that the crease is visible.

Apple (AAPL) research summary • iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max pre-order wait times look lukewarm⁰• 3-4 weeks for most 256/512GB Pro Max + Burgundy 1TB (US)⁰• Faster: 1-2 weeks Black/Glacier 1TB, immediate for many Silver 1TB & 2TB + most Pro configs• Limited upgrades + higher…September 15, 2026

That last element is interesting, because many of the early voices said that the crease wasn't visible. But as we noted in our first impressions of the iPhone Duo, the crease is still there, it's just that the matte finish to the display reduces the reflections that typically highlight the crease on folding phones.

It's likely that short supply will do no reputational damage to the iPhone Duo: I'm expecting it to sell out and carry cult status for the next 6 months until it becomes more commonplace.

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Even so, given the high price, it's likely that many will stick to the iPhone 18 Pro, or even wait for a cheaper iPhone 18 to launch in 2027. With all that said, short supply might see the iPhone Duo selling above its original retail price through online marketplaces, as fans rush to get their hands on the latest bit of Apple kit.

While the iPhone Duo has dragged folding phones into the wider consciousness, there are plenty of other options. Samsung is well established with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Xiaomi will be launching the Xiaomi 18 Fold, there's a folding Pixel and rumour has it that Honor will soon launch a new folding model, with Motorola also looking at adding another Razr to its lineup.

Pretty soon, we'll be awash with folding phones.