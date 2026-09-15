Oppo Find X10 could be a real flagship contender – even with dual camera plateaus

Quick summary Oppo has confirmed that the Find X10 series will launch on 22 September at an event in China. The series will be comprised of the Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 and Find X10 E.

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X10 series - its next flagship phones - will be announced on 22 September in China, before a global launch in October 2026.

We'd previously heard that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, the top device, will feature three 200-megapixel cameras, while the partnership with Hasselblad continues, but we now know the other devices that will make up the series.

Sharing the details on Weibo (via 9to5Google), Oppo has confirmed that alongside the Find X10 Pro Max will be the Find X10 and the Find X10 E. It's interesting that Oppo seems to be leaning into similar naming as the iPhone, with the Pro Max as the "ultra" device, and the E has the more affordable model.

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Oppo has been kind enough to provide a description of each device (translated), saying that the Pro Max is "a flagship imaging device with full-featured photos and videos", while the Find X10 is "a flagship imaging device that delivers all-in-one performance".

That leaves the Find X10 E, which Oppo calls "an entry-level flagship imaging device". It's clear that Oppo's focus is on photography, with the Find X10 Pro Max design revealed thanks to the pre-order imagery that Oppo attached to its post.

Currently, it's not clear if all the devices will get a global launch.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Find X10 Pro Max is going to feature a dual island arrangement for the camera, a large square unit to the left, a feature that all the cameras have, but with a second island over to the right with the flash and a fourth sensor or lens.

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It looks like the Find X10 will have a slightly wider island covering the width of the phone - seen here on the left of the image, while the Find X10 E is to the right and appears to lack a periscope telephoto lens, but looks a little more like the old Find X9.

The Find X10 Pro Max will come in Moon White, Light Titanium and Warm Orange colours, while the Find X10 will offer Ice Blue, Light Titanium and Clear Orange.

It has also been confirmed that the Find X10 Pro Max will be powered by the new MediaTek 9600 Pro, a new 2nm chip that's just been announced. The new chip promises a 61% improvment in CPU efficiency, while featuring a dual NPU arrangment to support more enhanced AI features on device.

Full details of the device will be revealed on 22 September, with a further global launch in October.