iPhone Duo first impressions: Apple's late arrival to folding phones was worth the wait

Apple doesn't rush into new form factors lightly. Take the Apple Watch – it might have seen some design tweaks over the last decade, but it has retained the same squircle shape since the original arrived in 2015. Even the straps remaining compatible across the last 12 generations.

Meanwhile, for the iPhone, it took 10 years for Apple to move the home button from below the screen, with 2017’s iPhone X marking a new era for the series.

Well, the iPhone Duo is another era-defining moment for the iPhone. It might have taken Apple several years longer than others to join the foldable phone party, but after spending time with the iPhone Duo at Apple’s September event, it seems the company learned some valuable lessons while waiting. Here’s what I loved about the iPhone Duo and what I thought was missing.

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A premium, pocketable design

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

When closed, the iPhone Duo behaves exactly like a shorter, slightly stockier version of a normal iPhone, with a 5.4-inch cover screen that's compact enough for one-handed use.

It offers a similar format to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Xiaomi 18 Fold, with an asymmetrical design that rounds the right-hand corners while keeping the left corners square. This might split opinion, depending on whether you’re a fan of symmetry, but I was pleased not to see a carbon copy of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 even though I love that phone, too.

Unfold the iPhone Duo, and you're greeted by a 7.6-inch panel that approaches iPad mini proportions, all packed into a chassis that measures just 5.2mm at its thinnest point and has IP68 water and dust resistance.

It’s the thinnest iPhone Apple has made, even thinner than the iPhone Air, which was the talk of the town last year for its slim profile.

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(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

That slimness could easily have made it feel fragile, but that wasn’t the impression I got when I played with it during Apple’s event. The titanium build felt solid and well-balanced in the hand, whether open or closed, and in whatever orientation I used it.

Functionally, the placement of the Touch ID button worked well during my time with the iPhone Duo, though I wasn’t convinced by the position of the volume controls, which sit along the top edge. No doubt you’d get used to them, but I’d rather they had been on the right edge, alongside the Touch ID power button and the Camera Control. And as you’ll read in a second, I’m disappointed by the lack of an Action Button.

A distinguishable display finish

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

What I was far from disappointed by, however, was the texture of the internal screen. Rather than the plasticky, reflective coating typical of most folding phones (something I really dislike about them), Apple has applied nano-texture – the matte, glare-resistant finish that’s been an option on its MacBook Pro and iPad Pro ranges since 2024.

It results in far less glare, a crease that's tricky to spot unless you really look for it, and a surface that is nowhere near as fingerprint-prone as rival folding phones. It immediately separates the Duo from its competitors, and I won’t be surprised if future generations of folding phones go the same route, if only to help hide the fold line.

The nano-texture finish is lovely to use too, being smooth under the finger. While blacks might not be quite as deep as you’ll see on the glossy plastic displays, this wasn’t something I noticed when navigating the interface. There’s also a Dynamic Island on both the external and internal displays, which I was thrilled to see, and Apple Pencil support is coming, allowing you to use Apple’s stylus for notes or drawing.

Software built for the format

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

The interface is where the iPhone Duo really stands out, though. Some foldables feel like they just stretch to fill a bigger canvas when open, without much thought (usually just adding another column and being down with it). Apple's software transitions between the two Duo displays with real polish, helped by the animation that appears when moving from open to closed and back again.

Content picks up exactly where you left it when moving between the outer screen and the larger one (or vice versa). The on-screen keyboard adjusts intelligently around the hinge, and propping the device up in a tent-like position triggers a couple of tricks.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

When locked, it goes into standby, showing the time, date or your photos, as standard iPhones do when locked and charging. When watching content, playback controls appear in the bottom half of the display. For Netflix, when these disappear, software-generated reflections of what you are watching appear until you tap again to bring back the controls.

Running two apps side by side felt intuitive too, with a handy option to bookmark that pairing for quick access later by tapping once in the centre to lock the two apps together, and tapping again to unlock them.

Not without compromises

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

It's worth noting though that the iPhone Duo isn't a clean sweep. Face ID has been replaced by Touch ID. It's a change Apple says keeps screen unlocking consistent across both displays, but longtime iPhone users may miss it.

You can unlock the Duo with an Apple Watch, but that requires you to have Apple’s smartwatch, and it’s still not the same as simply glancing at your phone for authentication, whether unlocking, paying with Apple Pay or opening Passwords.

There’s also no Action Button, as I mentioned, which will likely irk anyone (like me) who’s built it into their daily routine. On the camera front, the Duo skips a dedicated telephoto lens entirely, relying instead on a cropped zoom from its main sensor, similar to the iPhone Air.

You do at least get the ultra-wide camera here, unlike the iPhone Air, but despite its price being nearly double that of the iPhone 18 Pro, you aren’t getting the same advanced camera system (which now includes variable aperture on the Pro).

Early verdict

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Based on what I have seen so far, the iPhone Duo feels like a considered first attempt at a foldable phone rather than a rushed response to market pressure. The screen finish alone addresses a problem the entire foldable category has struggled with for years; the software feels tailored rather than adapted; and the design is premium and dust-resistant.

Whether that's enough to justify a starting price north of £2,000 / $2,000 will depend on how badly you want a folding iPhone. However, my first impressions strongly suggest Apple arrived late yet has largely delivered with the iPhone Duo.