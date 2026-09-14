Amazon Prime Video adds a new feature to help you dress like your favourite stars

Quick Summary Amazon is expanding Prime Video’s Shop the Show feature with a new Shop the Scene tool that uses Amazon Lens to identify products inspired by what’s on screen. It’s now available across hundreds of titles in the US, with Shop the Show expanding to more than 8,000 titles.

Ever watched a TV show and thought, “I quite like that jacket”? Amazon Prime Video now helps you get it.

This new Shop the Scene feature can identify products inspired by what you're watching, including clothes worn by characters, and then show you similar things you can buy through the Amazon Shopping app.

Shop the Scene uses Amazon Lens to recognise products from scenes as they appear on screen. Open the Amazon Shopping app while watching a supported title and it can automatically sync with what's playing, allowing you to tap into a scene and browse similar products.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

So, if you spot a jumper you like on one of your favourite characters, you can find similar options without having to pause the show and spend 20 minutes Googling increasingly vague descriptions of what you're looking for.

Amazon gives the example of Off Campus, where viewers can spot a sweater worn by Hannah, open the relevant storefront in the Amazon app and use Amazon Lens to find similar options.

And it's not limited to clothing. Amazon says the feature can identify products inspired by home décor and other items appearing in scenes.

There's also a new Shop tab built into Prime Video's X-Ray experience. Press up on a supported device to open it and you can browse products related to what you're watching, before using the Amazon Shopping app on your phone to complete the purchase.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is also dramatically expanding the existing Shop the Show feature, from around 1,300 titles to more than 8,000 in the US.

That includes Prime Originals, licensed shows and movies, and live sports. The new Shop the Scene feature is currently available across more than 600 titles through the Amazon Shopping app on iOS and Android.

There's a fairly obvious commercial angle here, of course. Amazon is turning the things you see while streaming into things you can potentially buy, removing one more step between spotting something you like and putting it in your basket.

For viewers, though, it could be genuinely handy. Costume departments spend a lot of time making characters look good, and being able to find something similar without hunting around the internet is considerably easier than it used to be.

There's just one catch for UK viewers: Amazon's announcement currently describes the new features as being available in the US, so there's no word yet on when Shop the Scene will make its way across the pond.

There is an obvious trade-off here. Without an amplifier, battery or Bluetooth connection, this isn't going to compete with a proper portable Bluetooth speaker for sheer volume or bass.

That's not really what it's trying to do. The appeal is having something that can make your phone sound better without adding another electronic device to charge.

There are also optional +Bloom and +Jet attachments that change the direction of the sound, giving you more control over how it projects.

At $179, it's certainly not cheap for something that is essentially an acoustic amplifier. But unlike a Bluetooth speaker, there's no battery to degrade, no charging cable to lose and no wireless connection to set up.

In theory, it should sound exactly the same years from now as it does today.