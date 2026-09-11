Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 appears online ahead of official launch, still no sign of Apple support though

Quick Summary Images of an alleged Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 have appeared online, suggesting an official announcement could arrive soon. The Bluetooth tracker features a new design, but there's no indication of expanded device support at present.

Samsung will soon unveil a new version of its SmartTag Bluetooth tracker, according to a report online. It is claimed that a Galaxy SmartTag 3 will arrive in October, with a new, rounder form factor. However, it's still not expected to be compatible with iOS or Apple's Find My system.

Launched for Samsung Galaxy phone owners only, the SmartTag range has traditionally even foregone support for Google's Find My Device network. It will be interesting, therefore, to see if the SmartTag 3 will break from tradition.

We don't have any technical specifications as yet, with WinFuture merely posting images of the new device ahead of time. What is clear though is that the tracker will be more like the AirTag this generation, rather than feature the elongated teardrop-style design of its predecessor.

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Indeed, the new model looks more like a current Samsung Galaxy Watch, with rounded edges on a squarish body. It seems to be coming in either black or white.

WinFuture also reveals that a number of accessories will accompany the tag. The SmartTag 2 had its own, integrated keyring loop, but that'll be an added extra this time.

There will also be an official pet collar ComfortTag case, according to the leak.

As for pricing, the site states that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 should retail for $29.99, with a four-pack expected to be available for $99.99. That's less than the existing SmartTag 2, which is currently listed on the UK Samsung store for £34 apiece.

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It's hard therefore to pin down exact price points for different regions based on the information we have so far. Local taxes and duties can play an effect.

Hopefully, we'll find out for sure soon, with the device said to be hitting the market next month. That means Samsung could formally announce it in the next couple of weeks.