Here's a Lamborghini you don't want to see hurtling down a motorway at 180mph

Quick Summary Silver Cross and Automobili Lamborghini have launched the Reef AL Giallo, a limited-edition stroller finished in the yellow associated with Lamborghini's Miura. Just 500 are being made, with each carrying a numbered plaque, and the stroller costs $3,995 / around £3,000.

You probably won't be surprised to hear that Lamborghini has never actually made a stroller capable of doing 180mph. That hasn't stopped it from putting its name on one, though.

The Reef AL Giallo is the latest collaboration between Lamborghini and British pram maker Silver Cross, and it's about as far removed from a sensible family purchase as you'd expect.

It's based on Silver Cross's Reef 2 stroller, but gets an exotic makeover. The carrycot is made from high-gloss polycarbonate with integrated airflow and is lined with automotive-grade suede, while the seat combines suede with bamboo fibre.

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There's also a genuine leather bumper bar with Lamborghini badging, hand-finished handlebar casting and a brake pedal designed to avoid scuffing your shoes.

Even the storage basket has had the luxury treatment, with an origami-style folding design intended to hold its shape against the frame.

The Lamborghini influence is particularly obvious in the detailing. The brand's familiar Y-shaped pattern is debossed into the stroller rather than simply printed on, while Giallo yellow appears around the piping, stitching, harness liner and wheel hubs.

And this is very much a collector's item rather than a mass-market pram. Only 500 Reef AL Giallo strollers are being produced worldwide, with each one receiving its own numbered plaque.

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It's also rather hefty. At 13.6kg, the stroller weighs around 30lb before you've added your child, which could make getting it in and out of the boot rather less glamorous than the Lamborghini badge suggests.

The folded dimensions are 71 x 61 x 30.5cm, so you'll need a reasonably accommodating boot, too.

There's a hefty price premium for all that Italian styling. A standard Silver Cross Reef 2 costs between $999.99 and $1,299.99, while the Lamborghini edition is priced at $3,995.

That makes this a very expensive way of transporting a baby from A to B. But if you've got the money, the car to match and an unhealthy appreciation for limited-edition Italian supercars, at least you can now complete the set.