The Lume Ranger is a luxury caravan for those who don't like caravanning much

Quick Summary The Lume Ranger is a compact, hand-built caravan from Dutch manufacturer Lume Traveler, measuring 5.19m long and weighing 1,150kg unladen. It starts at €59,950 (around $70,000 / £51,500) and combines a pop-up roof with a fixed queen-size bed, teak flooring and an outdoor kitchen.

Caravanning isn't normally associated with luxury. It's more about getting away from it all, squeezing your belongings into a box and hoping the campsite shower isn't too grim.

The Lume Ranger, built in the Netherlands, is a compact caravan designed to give you the freedom of towing a relatively small trailer without making you feel like you've sacrificed all the comforts of home.

At 5.19m long and 2.04m wide, the Ranger is small enough to be towed by a broad range of cars, while its 1,150kg unladen weight keeps things relatively manageable. It's also the smallest and lightest model in Lume Traveler's range.

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The exterior is made from hand-riveted anodised aluminium, giving it a slightly retro, Airstream-like appearance. But the real surprise is inside.

There's a fixed queen-size bed, a dinette and a separate toilet area, while the interior gets proper teak flooring, felt-covered walls, linen curtains and leather detailing.

Then there's the roof. In its travelling configuration, the Ranger is just 2.19m tall, but the pop-up section raises the interior headroom to around 2.6m when you're parked up.

(Image credit: Lume)

Lume has also taken an unusual approach to the kitchen. Rather than sacrificing precious interior space, the entire cooking area slides out from underneath the bed to create an outdoor kitchen, complete with a PITT gas burner, sink, fridge drawer and storage.

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It's a clever use of the Ranger's limited footprint and makes considerably more sense if you're going to be spending most of your time outdoors anyway.

The Ranger is built to order and starts at €59,950, which works out at roughly $70,000 / £51,500. It's certainly not cheap for a caravan this size, but then this isn't really trying to compete with a conventional caravan.

The Lume Ranger looks like what you want if you need to go caravanning, but don't actually want to feel like you're caravanning.