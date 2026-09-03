Swedish outdoor specialist Klättermusen is bringing wool back to the mountains with two seriously good-looking new technical jackets

Klättermusen has built its reputation on technical mountain clothing that looks unlike anything else on the trail, and its new Fall/Winter 2026 collection continues that tradition with an interesting material choice.

Wool plays a starring role this season, with two new technical mid-layers designed for the sort of unpredictable conditions Klättermusen encounters on its home turf in Scandinavia.

One of the key models in the FW26 collection is the Balderus Jacket, a hiking-layer made from recycled Italian wool with added wind protection.

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Balderus Jacket (Image credit: Klattermusen)

The Balderus pairs a natural grey wool body with contrasting dark panels across the chest and shoulders, giving it a distinctly more technical appearance than your average wool midlayer.

Wool remains one of those materials that makes a lot of sense outdoors, particularly as an insulating layer.

However, traditional wool garments are often not the most eye-catching (apart from The North Face's Casentino Collection, but that's a different story).

Klättermusen's approach to adding distinctive panelling and mountain-ready detailing helps the Balderus feel thoroughly modern.

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Embla Hood Jacket (Image credit: Klattermusen)

Joining it is the new Embla Hood Jacket, a technical wool-blend mid-layer offering adaptable warmth for changing Scandinavian mountain conditions.

The darker, more understated design looks closer to a conventional technical hoodie, albeit one that should provide an interesting alternative to the synthetic fleeces that dominate most outdoor layering systems.

The long way round

Balderus and Embla are part of a wider collection that Klättermusen says was designed for multi-day trekking across changing terrain and unpredictable weather, with durability, insulation, and freedom of movement as its main priorities.

Allgrön 2.0 (Image credit: Klattermusen)

There are some familiar names elsewhere in the line-up. The Allgrön 2.0 is the latest version of Klättermusen’s four-season waterproof shell, designed to provide prolonged weather protection without restricting movement.

Meanwhile, the Gondul 2.0 Hood Jacket provides lightweight active insulation, balancing warmth with breathability while you’re moving.

Klättermusen has also updated its Gere 3.0 trekking trousers with a lighter construction designed to increase freedom of movement while retaining durability.

(Image credit: Klättermusen)

The collection arrives alongside The Call, a four-part campaign following three people who abandon their everyday routines after receiving little more than a set of coordinates leading into the mountains.

Both the campaign and Klättermusen’s new FW26 hiking and trekking collection launch on 3 September 2026, with the clothing available at Klättermusen.