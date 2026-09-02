For the first time in years, nobody can decide which iPhone colours Apple will launch

Quick Summary The launch of the iPhone 18 Pro is approaching and we still don't know what colours will be available. Online leakers disagree on whether the third colour will be black or silver.

Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 18 Pro next week and while the design is expected to be generally the same as the iPhone 17 Pro, there's one detail that hasn't yet been nailed down: the colour options.

The iPhone 18 Pro colours are still a topic for debate. We've already seen leaks for colours such as Dark Cherry (or Burgundy) and Sky Blue, but beyond that, it's not clear whether we're getting a black phone or a silver phone.

Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro comes in the hero Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver. It might suggest that for a complete change, Apple will offer the iPhone 18 Pro in Black.

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As highlighted by 9to5Mac, online leakers do not agree on what the third colour will be. Fixed Focus Digital took to Weibo to share images and supporting the idea of moving to a black phone, although then goes on in the comments to call it "greyish".

But that's not the important part: Fixed Focus Digital distinctly says that "the second from the left is most likely not available" - which refers to the silver device.

(Image credit: Fixed Focus Digital / Weibo)

But then Sonny Dickson has come forward on X, sharing an image of three SIM trays, including Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and, you guessed it, Silver. Now, bear in mind that Apple dropped the SIM card tray for US models with iPhone 14, so these could be from other global models – but there's no black in sight.

That leaves us not knowing the colour that the iPhone 18 Pro will be available in. The Dark Cherry and Sky Blue seem pretty certain at this point, but we're still debating whether the third phone will be black or silver and we're only 7 days from the launch.

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The iPhone 18 Pro might be overshadowed by the folding iPhone that's expected at the event, but we're expecting to see Pro and Pro Max versions with the same design as previously, but powered by the new A20 Pro chip.

We're expecting more capacious batteries and changes to the camera. There could be new hardware in the camera, with rumours of a variable aperture, although whether this is limited to the Pro Max or both the Pro models remains to be seen.

The new phones will run iOS 27, come with Siri AI and likely some new features – although older models will benefit from many of the incoming software changes.

As for the prices, we're braced for an increase in sizes for the new models.