One minute a home cinema, the next a full golf simulator – these BenQ AI projectors are multipurpose

Quick Summary BenQ has unveiled two new short-throw projectors designed specifically for indoor golf simulation. The AK900ST and AK800ST use AI-powered image processing and automated setup features, while also doubling as home cinema and gaming projectors.

Fancy a golf simulator at home, but don't want to sacrifice an entire room to one? BenQ's latest projectors might offer a rather more practical solution.

The company has announced the AK900ST and AK800ST, which it claims are the world's first AI golf projectors. They're designed primarily for indoor golf simulation, with BenQ's new AI Sim Sense technology automatically adjusting the picture to suit the simulated course, room lighting and projection screen.

But the clever bit is that they're not exclusively golf machines. Both projectors can switch between different picture modes for golf, movies, gaming and sports, meaning your expensive golf setup can potentially double as a home cinema or giant gaming screen when you're not working on your handicap.

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The main feature is BenQ's AI Sim Sense, which is powered by a dedicated built-in AI processing unit.

Instead of a picture preset, BenQ says the system analyses the golf simulation content, ambient lighting and impact screen before automatically adjusting things such as colour, contrast, resolution and image clarity.

The idea is to make virtual fairways, greens and surrounding scenery look more natural and detailed. Important when you're projecting an image several feet wide onto a golf impact screen.

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ has also attempted to make setting up the projectors less of a faff. Auto Screen Fit 2.0 can detect curved or flat impact screens and automatically adjust the projected image, while motorised Auto Focus takes care of focus without requiring manual adjustment.

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There's also an Ambient Visual Enhancer, which adjusts the image according to the room's lighting conditions. That could be useful if your simulator is in a garage, spare room or other space where lighting conditions aren't always consistent.

When you've finished your round, the AK900ST and AK800ST can be switched to other entertainment modes using Scene Memory, with settings optimised for movies, gaming and sports.

There's also dual-source Picture-in-Picture, allowing you to display a golf simulation alongside something like a YouTube tutorial. That could be particularly handy for beginners trying to copy a professional's technique while playing.

BenQ hasn't announced UK pricing in the supplied release, so we'll need to wait for that before knowing whether these are a realistic alternative to a conventional home-cinema projector plus dedicated golf hardware.