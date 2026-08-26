You can add Find My to your bike or golf clubs with this tiny tracker
A more subtle way to track your treasured items
Quick summary
The Pebblebee Loc8 is a Bluetooth tracker designed to slip into a shaft, like bike handlebars or a golf club.
It allows the owner to dicreetly add a tracker to precious items to keep track of them if they go missing.
Sticking an AirTag or Tile to your bike has long been a way of keeping track of where it has got to should the worst happen. The problem is that everyone knows what they are looking for - an AirTag under the saddle is easily removed.
But Pebblebee could have a better solution with the Loc8. This discreet tracker comes in a cylindrical form, specifically designed for "shaft-type installations", according to the manufacturer.
Before anyone gets any ideas, it's designed for things like bikes or golf clubs, where you can insert it into the shaft, allowing tracking while otherwise being invisible.
For cyclists it has immediate appeal: with a 3-year battery life (using a replaceable battery) you can insert it into your handlebars and then put your grip or tape into place and no one will know it's there.
The same idea is applied to golf clubs, where it could be slipped into the handle. Pebblebee will sell you’re a four-pack of Loc8 designed for golf clubs, suggesting that you put a tracker in each club. It might get a little confusing with 14 trackers, but a least you'll be able to find your rarely-used 3-wood if you misplace it.
Golfers might want to factor in that the tracker weighs 106g and that could throw off your perfectly-practiced swing, but the chances are that you'll never even notice it's there.
The Bluetooth range is given as 152m and it's compatible with Apple Find My and Google's Find Hub. That means you can track your items through your normal tracking app alongside other devices.
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As with other trackers, if you're outside of Bluetooth range, you'll be able to lean on the Apple or Google network to help you locate and get reunited with your items.
The Pebblebee Loc8 is available for £35.74, while a two pack comes in at £60.76. While the four pack is mentioned on the website, it says it's for professional installation and isn't actually available to buy.
Pebblebee is one of a number of universal trackers, alongside the likes of Chipolo, for those who don't want to stick to Apple's own AirTag or Google's new Pixel Tag.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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