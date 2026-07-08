I tested the Leep Ring – a lovable health tracker which constantly improves

It's no secret that smart rings are quickly becoming the en vogue choice for those looking to track their health and wellbeing. Gone are the days when smartwatches were the popular choice, as droves of users flock to something more discrete and unobtrusive.

By and large, these companies also have a subscription element, which can drastically alter the overall cost of using one. Enter the Leep Ring – a British designed smart ring with the key difference of no monthly fee.

I've been putting the device through its paces over the last couple of months to see what it's all about.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Leep Ring app

On the face of it, there's really not much which can't be tracked on this device. You'll get detailed access to sleep insights, step tracking and other activity metrics, heart rate and blood oxygen and stress tracking.

That's all accessible with the brand's app, which has been the biggest upgrade in my time using the device. When I first kitted up, it was a little lacklustre, and didn't seem to be as well-designed as it could be.

Since then, the app has updated and it now feels a lot more premium and intuitive. T