Fitbit Air got company as Garmin rival launches new "Pro" screenless wearable that captures core-body movement

Google just recently unveiled the Fitbit Air, the brand's first screenless wearable, trying to compete with the likes of Whoop and Polar.

Now, Amazfit has announced its take on the screenless wearable concept.

The new Helio Strap Pro aims to measure how your body moves during exercise, giving hybrid athletes and gym-goers a more complete picture of their performance.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Building on last year's Helio Strap, the Helio Strap Pro adds a second sensor that sits at your waist to capture core-body movement and stability.

Amazfit says this allows the system to monitor movement quality, efficiency and muscle load alongside more traditional metrics such as heart rate.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The Helio Strap Pro isn't a single device, but rather a system that combines the Helio Core Motion HR sensor, worn on the upper arm, with the Helio Core Motion Waist sensor, which attaches around your midsection.

Together, they work with compatible Amazfit smartwatches to create what the company calls a "body-worn training system".

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Built with HYROX athletes in mind

Amazfit evidently takes its global partnership with HYROX seriously.

The fitness racing series, which blends running with functional workout stations and has attracted a sizeable CrossFit audience, is now said to be one of the fastest-growing participation sports in the world.

At launch, the Helio Strap Pro is designed to work alongside the new Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra, using the watches' HYROX Race and HYROX Simulation modes.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

During workouts, the watch and sensors collect data from different parts of the body, allowing Amazfit to analyse how movement patterns change as fatigue builds.

It's an interesting evolution of the screenless wearable concept. Devices such as the Fitbit Air, Whoop MG and the original Helio Strap focus heavily on recovery, readiness and health metrics.

The Helio Strap Pro still does that, but also attempts to understand how efficiently you're moving during training sessions.

The new system includes the Helio Core Motion HR sensor, Helio Core Motion Waist sensor, wristband, armband, clip and magnetic charger in the box.

The Helio Strap Pro is available for pre-order now at Amazfit US for $200 (~£152 / €175 / AU$286).

UK, EU and AU pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.