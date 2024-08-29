Smartwatch brand Amazfit partners with HYROX to inspire peak performance

HYROX, heralded as the world’s premier indoor fitness race, has proudly announced a new partnership with Amazfit, naming it their official wearable technology partner.
This collaboration promises to elevate athletes' training experiences through Amazfit's cutting-edge 24/7 fitness monitoring capabilities.
HYROX has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the surging popularity of functional fitness.
This partnership with Amazfit, renowned for its rugged outdoor watches, advanced running wearables, and innovative smart rings like the Amazfit Cheetah Pro and Amazfit Helio Ring, seeks to enhance the performance and experience of competitors at every level.
The two-year partnership will bring Amazfit’s presence to HYROX events throughout the season, featuring live experiences and dedicated consumer shops.
Additionally, Amazfit will equip key HYROX athletes with its smartwatches tailored to support their rigorous training regimens.
In an exciting development, Amazfit is planning to introduce software updates across several of its performance-focused devices, incorporating HYROX-specific features to aid athletes in their preparation and performance.
These updates, still in development, will include a dedicated HYROX race mode and seamless integration into HYROX365, a comprehensive training and education ecosystem managed by HYROX.
Moritz Furste, co-founder of HYROX, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The forthcoming development of a HYROX race mode and its integration within HYROX365 will be a significant asset for our athletes and Training Clubs. We are unwavering in our commitment to providing our athletes with the best tools for success, and we are thrilled to achieve this alongside Amazfit."
While many wearables offer training and recovery optimisation, Amazfit’s HYROX-specific features will be the first of their kind, delivering unparalleled data and insights to help competitors excel in both their preparation and race day performance.
For more information about this partnership, visit Amazfit's official website.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
- Matt KollatSection Editor | Active
