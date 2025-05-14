Amazfit’s Fenix-style adventure watch just got a major boost with smarter maps and better GPS
The affordable T-Rex 3 adventure sports watch just got better
Amazfit’s rugged wearable, the T-Rex 3, is about to offer better accuracy on your outdoor adventures with a bunch of new features, including enhanced mapping capabilities and improved GPS.
Since its debut last year, the T-Rex 3 has undergone more than 10 updates, adding over 60 new or enhanced features (including a dedicated ski mountaineering mode), making it one of the most refined smartwatches in the Amazfit lineup.
Offline maps will now offer more enhanced geographical details, such as wetland, glacier, and shrubland areas, along with the elevation of mountain peaks, helping users navigate with greater precision in a wider range of environments.
Its GPS has also been given a boost, now offering better stability in areas with dense forests or tall buildings – a welcome upgrade, as this is something that we found the watch struggled with slightly when we reviewed it.
The latest Zepp OS 4.5 update also brings enhancements to specific workouts, including its dedicated HYROX sport mode – the only wearable on the market to offer this.
Now, the T-Rex 3 will be able to track the amount of time spent in the Rox-zone – the race’s transitioning area between each station – a particularly useful metric to help athletes with their pacing for sharper performance tracking.
Meanwhile, its AI-powered voice assistant ‘Zepp Flow’ can now transcribe and summarise voice notes, send texts on Android, and respond to WhatsApp messages on iOS.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
