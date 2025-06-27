Future Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones could add another screen in a very odd place

Quick Summary Samsung has filed a patent that shows an interface on the top edge of a folding device, which can be used for battery level indication. The patent was recently filed to the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration).

Samsung is just a few days away from the launch of its next devices, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and three new smartwatches.

We've seen plenty of rumours surrounding each of those over the last couple of months, but while we wait for official news on what those new generation of folding phones and watches will bring, a new leak has turned our attention to what we might see on future Galaxy Z Flip devices.

What does the latest patent suggest for future Samsung foldables?

Discovered up by 91Mobiles, a patent has been filed by Samsung to the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) for a folding device that has a "battery level graphical user interface” on the edge. And when we say the edge, we don't mean the hinge, which would at least offer a little more space.

Nope, the patent suggests a display could appear on the top edge of the device.

Based on the images and detail of the patent, the third, wrap-around display is designed to show the battery percentage. Specifically, the patent suggests the battery percentages shown would be 10 per cent, 50 per cent and 90 per cent.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

It's also said the display might show different colours for the different percentages, like red for 10 per cent or blue for 90 per cent.

In our opinion, it feels like an awful lot of effort to go to just to see a battery percentage that you could simply tap the external display for. Many already do on their Galaxy Z Flip 6 anyway, and ironically this extra display would likely use more battery.

Still, the patent doesn't necessarily mean that the feature is definitely coming on a future phone – it's more an idea someone somewhere has had, and Samsung clearly doesn't want another company to patent it first.

We're taking this one with a pinch of salt for now, but we suppose it's one way the Galaxy Z Flip could differentiate itself in the future. Back in the here and now, we're looking forward to seeing what the Z Flip 7 brings.