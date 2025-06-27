Trump's "American made" phone might not be made in America, after all

Quick Summary The Trump Organization announced a new mobile network and phone a couple of weeks ago, with claims that it will be entirely made in America. However, a report now suggests that's not completely the case – and some of the original promised specs have changed too.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that The Trump Organization announced it was bringing a new mobile network to the USA, along with a new phone.

The phone was detailed as the T1 Phone on the website, featured a gold finish and was said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that's capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. It was also reported to run Android 15 out of the box and had what looked like an American flag and T1 branding etched into the rear.

None of those specifications or details were the intended selling point, however. That was supposed to be that the device was proudly going to be "made in America", which was something that was especially pertinent following the introduction of the Trump Tariffs earlier this year.

(Image credit: Trump Mobile)

What is happening with the Trump phone?

But it looks as though that detail may now have changed.

A report from The Verge has spotted that sometime in the last few days the Trump Mobile site has removed all the language suggesting the device would indeed be made in America.

The Verge claims that originally there was a huge banner on the homepage that said "Made in the USA", which has now mysteriously gone and instead, the website has phrases such as “Premium Performance. Proudly American”, “American hands behind every device” and “designed with American values in mind”.

Under key features of the T1 Phone, it reads “American-Proud Design.” That's slightly different to American-made and some of the original specifications have changed too.

The display is now listed as 6.25-inches, and there's no longer any mention of RAM, certainly not the 12GB of RAM that was previously stated.

A 5,000mAh battery is still shown as coming with the T1 Phone, along with a 50-megapixel main camera, and the price is still listed as $499.

There's still no word on processor though, and while the phone was initially said to be available from September, it says "later this year"

If its entire production can change within a couple of weeks, we suspect there's plenty more that could change too before the Trump phone arrives, so don't get too excited for anything just yet.