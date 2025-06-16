Trump Mobile is making a phone in the USA – so can it beat the iPhone?

Quick Summary The Trump Organization has unveiled a new phone and a mobile network in the USA. That's said to be made in the USA, too, while the network makes use of the T-Mobile coverage network.

A new mobile network and phone manufacturer is coming to the USA – and it's going to be significant. Trump Mobile is the latest announcement from The Trump Organization, bringing a new network provider and mobile device to the country.

The handset is definitely the more tantalising part of the announcement. The T1 Phone is an Android phone, said to run Android 15 out of the box.

It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which is capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. That features a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front-facing camera.

There's no word about which processor is powering the device, though we do learn about some of the other internal makeup. 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are offered as standard, with a card slot allowing for expandable storage – a neat touch!

There's also a 5,000mAh battery inside, complete with 20W fast charging on offer. In theory, that should allow for enough juice to keep you going all day, though without knowing the processor it's hard to say for sure.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pool)

Around the back, we find a trio of rear-mounted cameras including a 50MP main sensor paired with lowly 2MP units for macro and depth sensor duties. That's also where the gold hue can be found, complete with the T1 logo and an American flag, both of which appear to be engraved. It's hard to say for sure, as the images are almost certainly mock-ups – there's not even a flash on the camera module.

Other notable inclusions are an under-display fingerprint sensor and an AI Face Unlock function. And – even more excitingly – there's a 3.5mm headphone jack on board, for when you want to party like it's 2005.

Priced at $499, users can secure one with a $100 down payment (no other pricing information is given, and there's nothing to suggest this will be available beyond the US market). The most intriguing part is that these are said to be made in the USA – something which is especially pertinent after the arrival of the Trump Tariffs earlier this year.

That led to high-scale commentary with devices like the iPhone in the firing line for manufacturing overseas. Quite how this device will be manufactured in the USA remains to be seen – it's almost certainly going to come under intense scrutiny given the pressures which have hit tech companies in the country in the last few months.

(Image credit: Future)

Is the Trump Mobile T1 a real iPhone rival?

The burning question for most people will be if this can be seen as a viable alternative to the iPhone. And while it's hard to say without a fuller spec sheet or a proper hands-on experience with the device, it certainly doesn't look like it.

The partial spec sheet listed online is reminiscent of some really cheap phones, so it's more likely to sit beneath devices like the iPhone 16 and even the more affordable iPhone 16e. We'll have to wait for when – or, of course, if – we manage to get hands-on with one to say more, but I don't think Tim Cook will be quaking in his boots just yet.