Android users finally getting a Fitbit upgrade iPhone owners have enjoyed for years
We're just not sure when
Quick Summary
A new feature could be coming to the Android Fitbit app that will make life much easier.
An AAPK teardown suggests a future version of the Android Fitbit app will send you a notification when your fitness tracker is fully charged. This is something that's been available on iPhone for years.
We haven't seen a new Fitbit fitness tracker for quite some time now. The Fitbit Charge 6 arrived back in September 2023 and while there are rumours of a Fitbit Charge 7 in the works, nothing has officially materialised as yet.
It's possible Google – which acquired Fitbit back in 2021 – will release a new device in September, as this has traditionally been one of the months new Fitbit devices have launched (to coincide with trade show IFA), but that might not be all we hear before the year is out.
There is a report on Android Authority that suggests Google is also working on bringing a feature to the Fitbit app on Android, which iPhone users have had for a long time.
What feature can Android Fitbit users look forward to?
According to the APK teardown of the Fitbit app (version 4.46.fitbit-mobile-110330687-770369387), your Android phone may soon send you a notification when your Fitbit has fully charged.
Sounds like a pretty simple feature to offer doesn't it? Well, despite Google owning Fitbit and Android, iPhone users have benefitted from getting a notification when their Fitbit has charged for years, while Android users have to constantly check their tracker instead.
We still don't have official confirmation on the addition or when it might arrive, but it's fair to say it has been a long time coming.
The Fitbit app was recently updated to introduce a redesigned Device Settings page that is similar to the Pixel Watch app, while Android users will also get a notification if their Fitbit device is running low on battery.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Software updates often come around much more regularly than new devices, so we're hoping for the sake of the Android Fitbit users out there that this discovery will be pushed sooner than later. For now, you'll have to sit tight and keep those Android fingers crossed.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.