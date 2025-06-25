Android users finally getting a Fitbit upgrade iPhone owners have enjoyed for years

Quick Summary A new feature could be coming to the Android Fitbit app that will make life much easier. An AAPK teardown suggests a future version of the Android Fitbit app will send you a notification when your fitness tracker is fully charged. This is something that's been available on iPhone for years.

We haven't seen a new Fitbit fitness tracker for quite some time now. The Fitbit Charge 6 arrived back in September 2023 and while there are rumours of a Fitbit Charge 7 in the works, nothing has officially materialised as yet.

It's possible Google – which acquired Fitbit back in 2021 – will release a new device in September, as this has traditionally been one of the months new Fitbit devices have launched (to coincide with trade show IFA), but that might not be all we hear before the year is out.

There is a report on Android Authority that suggests Google is also working on bringing a feature to the Fitbit app on Android, which iPhone users have had for a long time.

What feature can Android Fitbit users look forward to?

According to the APK teardown of the Fitbit app (version 4.46.fitbit-mobile-110330687-770369387), your Android phone may soon send you a notification when your Fitbit has fully charged.

Sounds like a pretty simple feature to offer doesn't it? Well, despite Google owning Fitbit and Android, iPhone users have benefitted from getting a notification when their Fitbit has charged for years, while Android users have to constantly check their tracker instead.

We still don't have official confirmation on the addition or when it might arrive, but it's fair to say it has been a long time coming.

The Fitbit app was recently updated to introduce a redesigned Device Settings page that is similar to the Pixel Watch app, while Android users will also get a notification if their Fitbit device is running low on battery.

Software updates often come around much more regularly than new devices, so we're hoping for the sake of the Android Fitbit users out there that this discovery will be pushed sooner than later. For now, you'll have to sit tight and keep those Android fingers crossed.