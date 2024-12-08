Amazfit's Garmin Fenix-rival rugged smartwatch adds new winter sports features in time for the cold season

The Amazfit's rugged wearable is gearing up for winter with a brand-new Ski Mountaineering mode, debuting just in time for the sport's Olympic premiere at the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a rugged, feature-packed smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts, offering advanced fitness tracking, extreme durability, and long battery life for adventures in all conditions.

The new feature, available through a December software update, makes the outdoor smartwatch an ideal companion for both winter sports fans and athletes.

With Ski Mountaineering joining its roster of activities, the T-Rex 3 now tracks 14 winter sports, including snowboarding, biathlon, and cross-country skiing.

Designed for extreme conditions, the T-Rex 3 can operate in temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F), offers a robust build with stainless steel protection, and boasts a watertight case with a 10 ATM rating.

The smartwatch’s 700mAh battery powers up to three weeks of typical use or a full day with GPS activated, ensuring durability for extended winter adventures.

Enhanced navigation features, such as reverse navigation and over 5,000 ski resort maps in Europe, add to its appeal.

A dual-band antenna provides precise GPS tracking, while its 2,000-nit AMOLED display ensures excellent visibility, even under bright sunlight.

For added convenience, Glove Mode allows touch input through gloves up to 2mm thick, and voice controls via the Zepp Flow feature keep functionality at your fingertips.

The T-Rex 3 is now available to buy from Amazfit and third-party retailers.